Politicians say scrap RPI after gilt holders’ windfall of billions

By

Politicians are calling for the retail price index to be scrapped as a flawed inflation measure.

Last month, Economic Affairs Committee calculated that a statistical error in RPI caused it to artificially increase by 0.3 percentage points in 2010.

A letter from Treasury Select Committee chair Nicky Morgan and chair of the Economic Affairs Committee, Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, to the UK Statistics Authority states this error has meant a windfall for some at the cost of hardship for others.

“This has led to a £1bn yearly windfall for index-linked gilt holders, at the expense of consumers, like students who have seen the interest on their loans rise, or rail passengers afflicted by increasing fares.”

The RPI was previously superseded by the consumer price index but is still used by the Treasury in some areas.

Morgan and Forsyth urge UKSA it to seek permission from Chancellor Phillip Hammond to make changes to resolve the problem.

Morgan writes: “As the Treasury Committee has concluded in numerous reports and statements over the years, RPI is a flawed measure of inflation, and it is absurd for the Government to continue to use it.

“It appears grossly unfair that Government formulae affecting people’s incomes, such as pensions and benefits, often use CPI, whereas formulae affecting outgoings, including student loans, often use RPI, which typically gives a higher rate of inflation.

“The Committee has previously urged the government to abandon the use of RPI, which has been de-designated as a national statistic. Failing this, the Chancellor should at least consent to UKSA correcting the known errors in the RPI formula.”

Forsyth says: “Our January report concluded that by not fixing RPI, the UK Statistics Authority could be in breach of its statutory duty to safeguard official statistics.

“The Authority told us they had not asked the Chancellor to approve fixes to RPI because they expected he would say no. The Treasury said they could not act because no request had been submitted. This is a ridiculous merry-go-round.

“The UK Statistics Authority should submit a request immediately, and the Chancellor should consent.”

Recommended

Budget-2018-Chancellor-Philip-Hammond
3

Budget 2018: Lifetime allowance nudges up as Hammond bucks pension tax reform rumours

The lifetime allowance for pension savings will increase slightly more than expected next year to £1,055,000, according to Budget documents published today. Initially the lifetime allowance was meant to increase in line with September’s figures for the Consumer Price Index to £1,054,800. But the government has rounded up the lifetime allowance slightly more than originally expected. […]

Can family office models help bridge advice gap for IFAs?

Confronting the darkest topics seems to be the way forward as financial advisers try to tackle the intergenerational gap Financial advisers should draw on aspects from traditional family office models to help hold on to clients across generations, leading advice market experts have said. By smoothing clients’ intergenerational wealth transfer, advisers can secure their clients’ […]

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Andrew Tully: Finally, progress on retirement outcomes

Given the pace of change since pension freedoms, it is hardly surprising so many issues have emerged requiring regulatory intervention Two and a half years after the FCA set up its Retirement Outcomes Review, it seems to be reaching some conclusions at last. Its latest policy statement released last month introduced changes from November to […]

Inheritance tax when it is relevant

Neil Jones is Technical Support Manager with Canada Life’s ican Technical Services Team. Canada Life offers a range of wealth management solutions, including retirement income planning, estate planning and investment solutions from a choice of jurisdictions, including the UK, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland. A trust can offer significant advantages when an individual is […]

Latest from Money Marketing

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

Sipp provider has appeal against FOS granted

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has been granted permission to appeal a ruling that says it failed to vet unregulated investments for one of its clients, Money Marketing can confirm. Last year, the High Court heard a judicial review in a longstanding dispute between Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration and the Financial Ombudsman Service. In the judicial review Judge […]

