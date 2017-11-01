Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Political risk and monetary policy

In the first video of a series of short interviews conducted with Investment Week’s Editor, Lawrence Gosling, Senior UK Equity Fund Managers Martin Cholwill, Richard Marwood and Henry Lowson discuss the effect that unfolding Brexit negotiations are having on their plans for positioning. The managers also address monetary policy, sharing their views following the latest talk of a rate rise and whether this is having an impact on decision making within the team.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Recommended

Jail banker
2

Former SJP adviser jailed after gambling clients’ money

A former St James’s Place adviser has been jailed after defrauding clients of more than £840,000 over three years. Mark Pickering was discovered to have used client money to place bets at Betfair, which the gambling business discovered after checking its records. Pickering ran up a total of £1.1m gambling losses. Judge James Sampson, of […]

Need guaranteed, increasing retirement income? This may be the answer

It’s well known that people tend to become more financially conservative the closer they are to retirement, and grow increasingly cautious with their pension savings. At that point the focus is often more about protecting accrued savings rather than building funds for retirement. This has become even more topical after pension freedoms were introduced in […]

2

James Hay to pay out over pension transfer error

James Hay must pay redress to a client following a pension transfer error that meant some of her money was not reinvested for four years. The client also made a complaint against her adviser – named as Credit Suisse in a separate Financial Ombudsman Service decision – which was upheld. The complainant – called Ms […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

1

Top Baillie Gifford partner warns ETFs are ‘dumb money’

Baillie Gifford partner and fund manager Charles Plowden has condemned exchange traded funds as “dumb money” and warned they are likely to lead to another crash like the one seen in the latest global financial crisis. The manager of one of Baillie Gifford’s flagship funds, the £1.5bn Monks investment trust, compared index funds with the […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment