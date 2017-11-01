Political risk and monetary policy

In the first video of a series of short interviews conducted with Investment Week’s Editor, Lawrence Gosling, Senior UK Equity Fund Managers Martin Cholwill, Richard Marwood and Henry Lowson discuss the effect that unfolding Brexit negotiations are having on their plans for positioning. The managers also address monetary policy, sharing their views following the latest talk of a rate rise and whether this is having an impact on decision making within the team.

