Money Marketing
View more on these topics

PLSA signs up to Treasury’s gender diversity initiative

By

The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association has announced it is one of 33 new signatories that has signed up to HM Treasury’s Women in Finance Charter today.

This has pushed up the number of firms that have joined the initiative to improve gender diversity within financial services to 300.

These range from global banks to credit unions, the largest insurance companies to the smallest fintech start-ups – with headquarters in the UK, USA, Europe and Asia.

The big hitters among the latest entrants include American Express, LV=General Insurance and Societe Generale.

The only adviser firm on the list is Boston Spa based Berry & Oak.

In summer 2015 the government asked Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia to lead a review into the representation of women in senior managerial roles in financial services.

It found that in 2015, women made up only 14 per cent of executive committees in financial services.

In response to the recommendations in that review, HM Treasury launched the Women in Finance Charter.

PLSA chief executive Julian Mund says: “Pension schemes have long made it clear that they expect diverse boards at the companies they invest in as this is key to firms’ long term success.

“What is right for companies, must also be right for pension funds.  At the PLSA, we have a responsibility to ensure that women are represented fully across the wider pensions sector and becoming a charter signatory shows our continued commitment to this issue.”

Recommended

Board-Room-Meeting-Room-Business-700.png

Govt-backed charter to link City bonuses to gender diversity

A Government-backed review of gender diversity in financial services has called on firms to link executive bonuses to the appointment of women in senior positions. The charter sets out how to implement the recommendations in a report led by Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia. In particular, the report recommends financial services companies “connect parts […]

New fund to drive gender diversity

Cherie Blair, wife of Tony Blair the former prime minister and the ex-prime ministers of Canada and New Zealand are to launch one of the first funds to focus on investing in firms with a high number of women executives, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Life with type 1 diabetes

By Gregor Sked, Marketing Consultant, Royal London I can still remember the day the doctor told me, “you’ve got type 1 diabetes and it’ll be with you for the rest of your life”. When I turned 18 I expected the months that followed to be filled with the stress of exams, what was I going to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Martin Tilley: Alarm bells are sounding for Sipp industry

Its Dear CEO letter to providers shows the regulator expects future fallout within the industry In comparison to the timescale of the pending judgment in Adams vs Carey Pensions, the Court of Appeal judgment in Berkeley Burke vs Financial Ombudsman Service went through at breakneck speed. Although on face value the two cases cover similar […]

Miniature man and woman sitting on a bench beside the coins and banknotes

Retirees maintain drawdown rate despite market volatility

More than half of retirees have not decreased their rate of drawdown as a result of global market volatility, Aegon research shows. FCA data showed in September 2018 that those taking regular sums from drawdown (or uncrystallised funds pension lump sum) policies have increased their rate of withdrawal from 4.7 per cent in 2016-17 to […]

ASA upholds fixed rental income complaints

The Advertising Standards Authority has upheld complaints against a brace of property management services, in both cases for advertising guaranteed rental income. In the first case, the website for Victoria Knight boasted that a fixed monthly rental income was assured, which was challenged as being misleading because it “suggested rent would be guaranteed in all […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com