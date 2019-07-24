Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Platforum: Asset managers regaining the initiative

Platforum research director Richard Bradley discusses the future role of asset management in the UK

By

Pre-RDR, much of the ‘power’ in the market was held by asset managers: they charged the fees and remunerated advisers/platforms via rebates/commission.

The RDR flipped this on its head. Now it is the advisers who are firmly in control, setting fees and choosing – or at least influencing – how they are distributed across the value chain.

Asset managers have moved further and further away from the end investors they serve, intermediated by advisers, platforms, model portfolios and discretionary managers. As a result, asset management is becoming more commoditised and firms need to consider the role they intend to fill in the future.

Funds are being used as building blocks within advisers’ investment propositions, switched out for other providers’ funds at the flick of a button within model portfolios. Large advice firms (such as St James’s Place) and platforms are also running their own funds, typically with investment sub-advised to asset managers at a fraction of the cost of the asset managers’ off-the-shelf retail funds.

A number of asset managers have recognised the trend and are attempting to regain some of the initiative.

  • Schroders has extended its fingers into many pies: Cazenove Capital, C. Hoare & Co, its JV with Lloyds and Benchmark Capital – and by extension Aspect 8, Fusion Wealth and Best Practice.
  • Invesco acquired Intelliflo last year – the subsequent MPS launch enables the asset manager to retain some link back to distribution.
  • Sanlam is a hidden giant, with a number of advice businesses, Thesis Asset Management as well as its large stake in the Nucleus platform.
  • Asset managers have also been taking stakes in robo advisers: Allianz in Moneyfarm, State Street in PensionBee, and also Schroders and Goldman Sachs in Nutmeg.
  • And of course, there was Aberdeen AM’s 2015 acquisition of Parmenion, followed by the merger with Standard Life.

Will Intelliflo’s model portfolio launch over-reach?

Asset managers still take the lion’s share of fees, but the tables are turning. Maybe there’s still a chance they can wrest back more control from the distributors.

Richard Bradley is research director at Platforum

Recommended

Westiminster houses of parliament
6

Govt confirms pension changes were unlawful

The government will have to make changes to pension schemes across the public sector after a Supreme Court ruling found reforms made to firefighter’s pensions in 2015 were discriminatory. In a statement yesterday, Treasury secretary Elizabeth Truss confirmed that on the back of the ruling against the 2015 changes, under which workers 10 years from […]

BlackRock launches ESG tax-transparent funds

BlackRock has launched two funds with an environmental, social and governance focus, citing growing appetite among UK pension schemes for sustainable investment options. The funds are tax-transparent or authorised contractual scheme funds; these types of funds allow investors to benefit from the same tax treatment in respect of their income and gains as they would […]

thumbnail

What employers should expect over the next five years

A major feature of our articles is looking into the Jelf Employee Benefits crystal ball to predict changes and trends that may influence the short and medium term shape of UK employee benefits.  By flagging such changes early we aim to provide our followers with the tools to make sensible and informed decisions on their benefits offerings.

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Businessmen looking at market charts

Mifid II compliance tops adviser concerns list

Compliance with Mifid II reporting standards is more of a concern for advisers than Brexit or broader economic volatility, research has found. CoreData’s survey of 1,000 advisers in the UK shows close to a third (31 per cent) pointed to Mifid II as their primary business challenge. Head of international Craig Phillips says: “Given recent […]

Aberdeen Gilbert Martin Gilbert 700x450

Gilbert to step down from SLA board, reports say

Standard Life Aberdeen has opposed reports that veteran fund manager Martin Gilbert will step down as chair of its board. The Financial Times reports Gilbert is departing SLA to take up the role of chairman at digital bank Revolut. Gilbert’s decision to leave SLA is said to be influenced by the new UK Corporate Governance […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com