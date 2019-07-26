Platforum: Advice firms slash recruitment plans

Recruitment always comes up as one of the major challenges for advice firms. We know this at Platforum because we ask hundreds of advisers in the course of our research. Half of firms with assets under advice of more than £1bn ranked recruitment as one of their top five business challenges, while at least a quarter of firms with AUA of £50m–£999m told us the same.

Our latest research shows advisers’ appetite to expand organically seems to have waned this year. Fewer large firms are planning to recruit within the next 12 months compared with last year. The proportion of firms managing more than £100m of AUA that are looking to recruit soon has dropped significantly.



Our findings are echoed in other reports. According to Morgan McKinley UK, London’s financial services sector has experienced a 50 per cent drop in available jobs since this time last year, and the downward trend seems to extend to the UK financial services sector as a whole. The report cites uncertainty around Brexit and businesses reluctant to take risks in the current political environment as the main causes of the slowdown.

In the advice sector, recruitment fatigue is one explanation we are hearing, particularly from smaller firms where the lack of quality applicants in initial recruitment drives can result in firms postponing plans indefinitely – or at least until they can find someone through word of mouth.

Not enough new advisers are qualifying and entering the profession to meet demand. The FCA’s latest report on the retail intermediary market shows the growth in the number of advising staff slowed to 1.4 per cent in 2018 – not that growth in 2017, at 2.7 per cent, was that spectacular. Only the largest firms with more than 50 advisers successfully attracted new advising staff, with 4.6 per cent growth in 2018. However, given the number of qualified advisers graduating from academies such as those run by St James’s Place and Openwork, it is surprising they haven’t seen higher growth.

So where are all the advisers?

Not enough new advisers are qualifying and entering the profession to meet demand

The adviser gap

The financial adviser sector faces challenges in attracting young talent to the profession. Some of this is due to a lack of awareness of the remuneration and career progression opportunities offered in financial advice. Some SME firms we spoke to around the country are working with local universities and giving guest lectures about the profession, but these firms are exceptional. Running a profitable advice firm keeps most advisers busy enough.

More than qualifications

Entrants who do choose to enter the profession find it is not enough to pass the required exams. The combination of soft skills and technical knowledge needed to succeed in the advice profession is difficult to acquire without dedicated training programmes or apprenticeships, as well as lots of experience in front of clients and working alongside practised advisers. The process seldom lasts less than three to five years and even then it is essential to keep learning.

Mostly it is large firms and networks, and their academies, that undertake the bulk of training new recruits to make a difference to the overall numbers. These academies turn out hundreds of graduates each year, but FCA data shows that is still a small proportion of the numbers needed.

The return of the banks?

The major UK banks have recently started to take some steps towards re-entering the financial advice space since pulling out in 2012. Most recent efforts have involved automated advice, such as HSBC’s MyInvestment or Santander’s Digital Investment Adviser.

Platforum: Segmentation is not a dirty word

But the boldest foray into the advice sector to date has been Lloyds’ and Schroders’ announcement of the launch of a joint venture that aims to become one of the “top three UK financial planning businesses within five years”.

One widely welcomed aspect of the banks’ return is the prospect of new advisers being trained up en masse. Pre-RDR, banks were well-known training grounds for advisers starting their careers. Many trainees went on to run successful IFA firms.

Schroders Personal Wealth plans to hire 700 advisers over the next five years, with the recruitment drive already under way. Whether Schroders is successful, and whether more banks follow suit, remains to be seen. It could be a long-term answer to the shortage of advisers.

Not that the banks will see it quite like that.

Mariam Pourshoushtari is an analyst at Platforum

For more information on Platforum’s Adviser Market: Size and Structure report, contact mariam.pourshoushtari@platforum.co.uk