Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Platforms face difficult second half after sluggish sales

By

Platforms should brace themselves for a difficult second half of the year as sluggish Isa sales led to a soft second quarter, consultancy Fundscape says.

Fundscape’s latest platform market figures show total platform assets – including the advised and direct-to-consumer sectors – grew by £32bn to £604bn in the second quarter of the year.

However, Fundscape says platform sales were disappointing with gross sales dropping to £29bn and net sales to £12.4bn, which were the lowest totals since the third quarter of 2017.

In the advised platform market, Quilter, which runs the Old Mutual Wealth platform, saw the highest gross sales with £2.4bn.

Standard Life was next with £2.2bn, followed by Transact and AJ Bell with £1.4bn. Aegon, not including Cofunds, saw gross sales of £1.3bn in the quarter.

Meanwhile, Standard Life saw the highest net sales in the quarter for advised platforms with £1.1bn, followed by Aegon with £998m, AJ Bell with £960m, Transact with £959m and Aviva with £817m.

Fundscape chief executive Bella Caridade-Ferreira says: “Thanks to the Isa season the second quarter is usually the  best of the year, but it’s looking like it might be the worst. Stock market volatility and global geopolitical  uncertainty has unnerved investors and they’re staying away in droves.”

Caridade‐Ferreira adds: “The first half of the year usually sets the tone for the second half, and with heightened  political tensions unlikely to dissipate any time soon, that tone is likely to be risk averse and soft. Platforms and fund groups need to plan and prepare for the difficult months ahead.”

ASSET TRENDS Q2 2018

Q417 Q118 Q218 Q218 Grth £m Q218 Grth % YTD Grth YTD Grth %
Cofunds 94,555.2 90,759.3 95,638.0 4,878.7 5.4 1,082.8 1.1
HL 86,037.0 84,166.0 91,600.0 7,434.0 8.8 5,563.0 6.5
Fidelity 79,679.0 76,804.2 81,603.2 4,799.0 6.2 1,924.2 2.4
St Life 54,022.0 53,505.9 56,335.1 2,829.2 5.3 2,313.1 4.3
Quilter 51,469.5 50,883.3 53,679.3 2,796.0 5.5 2,209.8 4.3
AJ Bell 33,566.4 33,816.7 36,700.0 2,883.3 8.5 3,133.6 9.3
Transact 29,700.0 29,753.0 31,884.0 2,131.0 7.2 2,184.0 7.4
J Hay 25,531.6 25,399.9 26,244.0 844.1 3.3 712.4 2.8
Aegon 22,191.0 22,637.0 25,472.0 2,835.0 12.5 3,281.0 14.8
Aviva 20,129.6 20,795.5 22,670.9 1,875.4 9.0 2,541.3 12.6
ATS 15,785.0 15,032.0 15,772.0 740.0 4.9 -13.0 -0.1
Ascentric 14,422.3 14,247.6 15,062.2 814.6 5.7 639.9 4.4
Nucleus 13,891.4 13,872.1 14,338.8 466.7 3.4 447.4 3.2
Zurich 8,680.0 8,710.0 9,490.0 780.0 9.0 810.0 9.3
7im 7,767.2 7,752.1 8,222.3 470.2 6.1 455.1 5.9
Next 4** 13,946.0 18,338.0 18,877.0 539.0 2.9 4,931.0 35.4
Total 571,373.2 566,472.6 603,588.7 37,116.1 6.6 32,215.5 5.6

Source: Fundscape. **The next four are Novia, Raymond James, Hubwise and Embark. Fundscape says Hargreaves’ figures are reported a quarter in arrears and AJ Bell’s figures are estimated due to its planned stock market listing

Recommended

Danger-Stop-Warning-Sign-700x450.jpg
4

Paul Armson: How standard financial planning can fail clients

I am often asked what the difference is between financial planning and lifestyle financial planning. It is a question I love to answer by relating a true story. Imagine the scene: two advisers, both seeing the same married couple as potential clients. Adviser A is a highly qualified (chartered and certified) financial planner. Adviser B […]

FCA building FCA fees
4

FCA: Most firms satisfied with regulator’s performance

Most firms regulated by the FCA are satisfied with its performance and believe it is an efficient regulator, the watchdog has said. The survey conducted by the FCA and its Practitioner Panel – one of its advisory bodies – sought feedback on the regulator’s performance from the firms it oversees. The results showed that both satisfaction and […]

Global energy: positioning for a recovery in the oil price 

Richard Hulf explains how he and John Dodd have positioned the Artemis Global Energy Fund and where they are finding opportunities. Richard explains how he and John are changing the complexion of the fund to focus on the most efficient oil producers. As he tells journalist Alexis Xydias, in this environment of lower prices, he […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

The moment of truth for critical illness innovation

There have been many improvements to critical illness contracts this year. It got off to a great start with Royal London introducing flexibility and choice with children’s cover options. In April, L&G introduced an enhanced version of its contract for both adults and children, which was followed in May with Guardian’s entry into the market. […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com