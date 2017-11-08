Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Platform charges stay flat with Cofunds among cheapest

By

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpgThe adviser platform market grew by 25.4 per cent in the 12 months to 30 June 2017, but average charges have remained flat.

According to research from Platforum, the average charge for a £100,000 portfolio in that period was 0.41 per cent, compared to 0.40 per cent in 2016. The average charge for a £500,000 portfolio was 0.29 per cent, the same as 2016.

Cofunds was the cheapest platform for £100,000 portfolios at 0.29 per cent followed by Ascentric, Aviva, Fundsnetwork, Parmenion and Raymond James which all charge 0.30 per cent.

Market newcomer Hubwise is also one of the cheapest for this portfolio size with a charge of 0.31 per cent.

Parmenion last week announced it was removing initial fees and initial dealing charges for new business and top-ups from 1 November.

In May, Ascentric moved to a single account charge, ditching trading fees and charges for Sipp and drawdown administration.

For £500,000 portfolios, Hubwise is the cheapest with a 0.12 per cent charge followed by Alliance Trust Savings which charges 0.13 per cent.

Platforum also plotted scores for value for fees and found that while 7IM and Transact have relatively high charges they are perceived by advisers as being good value for the fees.

Aviva, AJ Bell Investcentre, ATS and Parmenion are all at the cheaper end of the scale and are also perceived as offering good value.

Platforum research associate Andrew Ashwood says: “The largest platforms are in the strongest position to implement disruptive price changes – we see increased scale acting as an enabler of bringing down charges for the end customer. However, many of the scale players will have to recoup the costs of expensive technology upgrades so may be limited in their ability to bring charges down in the next 18 months.”

He adds: “The average advisory firm holds 40 per cent more of their assets on their primary platform than on their secondary platform, so this presents a massive opportunity for platforms to move their secondary and tertiary users up the value chain. We expect basis points to be shaved off for portfolio sizes above £200,000 to capture a greater share of wallet.”

Recommended

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg
4

Platform challenger reveals charges

Embark Group has revealed the charges for its new platform and targeting savers with between £25,000 and £150,000 on launch. Embark officially announced the launch of the wrap platform, which uses FNZ technology, today. As Money Marketing reported in September, it has been live for some time with white label partners and Embark’s existing book […]

Aviva platform proposition head wins top job at Origo

Aviva consumer platform proposition head Anthony Rafferty has been appointed as the new head of pensions technology firm Origo. Rafferty will succeed Paul Pettitt, who recently announced his decade-long spell as managing director would could to an end in March. Rafferty will join on 1 January to allow a two-month handover. He was previously head […]

Lee-Robertson-Outside-in-2013.jpg
4

Platform truths, half-truths and down-right misconceptions

At a recent lunch with both the head and commercial proposition director at one of the platforms we use, we somehow ended up on the topic of truths, half-truths and misconceptions we had heard about platforms over the years. I personally do not think there has been a single innovation that has brought as much […]

UK-Currency-Money-Pound-GBP-620x430.jpg
4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

The founders of Hargreaves Lansdown have seen their wealth increase over the last year as it emerges who gave what to the Leave and Remain campaigns ahead of the EU referendum. The Sunday Times Rich List, published yesterday, reveals co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown Peter Hargreaves is ranked 51 among the UK’s wealthiest 1,000 people. His […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

3

Tributes paid as pensions luminary Mike Morrison passes away

Tributes have poured in from across the financial planning profession after the passing of veteran pensions guru Mike Morrison. Morrison passed away at his home yesterday. He was 55. Morrison gained the respect of the industry through a number of roles in his 30 years working in the profession at companies including Winterthur Life, Axa […]

Advisers need instinct as well as knowledge

As legislators and regulators across Europe – Brexit bit between their teeth – are poised for all sorts of eventualities, advisers can at least rest assured that change is the constant on which they can depend. But in the midst of seemingly constant flux, it can become easy to bow to what is insisted upon […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Altrincham, Greater Manchester - £25K - £35K dependent on experience and qualifications, plus benefits

IFA

Cheshire: Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment