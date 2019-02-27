Money Marketing
Planner pleads guilty to avoiding income tax

By

A financial planner has admitted he fraudulently evaded more than £200,000-worth of income tax.

Following an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs, Martin King from Oakfield Gardens in South East London pleaded guilty to the fraudulent evasion of £235,000 in income tax on Monday, and reporting restrictions have now been lifted.

King was handed an 18 month sentence, suspended for two years, on the same day.

HMRC says King hid his true income by arranging payment of work he did with Ethical Trading and Marketing Ltd company director Antony Blakey through an offshore company.

Blakey was also sentenced this week for his role in a tax avoidance scheme which claimed to invest in HIV research and conservation , which was also instigated by Ethical Trading and Marketing finance director John Banyard.

Blakey and Banyard have been sentenced to a total 14 and a half years jail time.

This article has been amended. It initially implied that the sentence for Martin King related to the tax avoidance scheme run by Antony Blakey which claimed to invest in HIV research. King was acquitted of charges in relation to that scheme. We apologise if there was any confusion caused.

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Duncan Gafney 27th February 2019 at 1:36 pm

    Hopefully those involved have been stripped of all of their assets to repay that which they stole?

