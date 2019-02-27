Planner pleads guilty to avoiding income tax

A financial planner has admitted he fraudulently evaded more than £200,000-worth of income tax.

Following an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs, Martin King from Oakfield Gardens in South East London pleaded guilty to the fraudulent evasion of £235,000 in income tax on Monday, and reporting restrictions have now been lifted.

King was handed an 18 month sentence, suspended for two years, on the same day.

HMRC says King hid his true income by arranging payment of work he did with Ethical Trading and Marketing Ltd company director Antony Blakey through an offshore company.

Blakey was also sentenced this week for his role in a tax avoidance scheme which claimed to invest in HIV research and conservation , which was also instigated by Ethical Trading and Marketing finance director John Banyard.

Blakey and Banyard have been sentenced to a total 14 and a half years jail time.