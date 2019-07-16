Pimfa deal gives advisers access to cash management

Trade body Pimfa has announced a “strategic partnership” with cash savings platform Insignis Cash Solutions to help members “enhance their customer relations”.

Advisers will be able to provide a cash savings solution to their clients and take advantage of the “simplicity of the platform”.

Pimfa director of strategic partnerships Richard Adler says: “This is an exciting partnership for our members. Our aim is to assist them with products and services that support their business endeavours and we feel that a cash solution like Insignis’ is perfectly placed to assist all our partner members.”

https://www.moneymarketing.co.uk/pimfa-appoints-openwork-and-schroders-chiefs-to-board/

Insignis Cash Solutions chairman Paul Richards adds: “We are excited to work with Pimfa as their Pimfa plus partner.

“It’s clear that IFA’s and wealth managers are looking for new solutions to attract and retain their clients. With Insignis, we’re putting the power in the hands of IFA’s to offer clients, whether they are individuals, corporations or charities, a solution to what is often overlooked as an asset class.”