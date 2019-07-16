Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pimfa deal gives advisers access to cash management

By

New One Pound Coins - UKTrade body Pimfa has announced a “strategic partnership” with cash savings platform Insignis Cash Solutions to help members “enhance their customer relations”.

Advisers will be able to provide a cash savings solution to their clients and take advantage of the “simplicity of the platform”.

Pimfa director of strategic partnerships Richard Adler says: “This is an exciting partnership for our members. Our aim is to assist them with products and services that support their business endeavours and we feel that a cash solution like Insignis’ is perfectly placed to assist all our partner members.”

https://www.moneymarketing.co.uk/pimfa-appoints-openwork-and-schroders-chiefs-to-board/

Insignis Cash Solutions chairman Paul Richards adds: “We are excited to work with Pimfa as their Pimfa plus partner.

“It’s clear that IFA’s and wealth managers are looking for new solutions to attract and retain their clients. With Insignis, we’re putting the power in the hands of IFA’s to offer clients, whether they are individuals, corporations or charities, a solution to what is often overlooked as an asset class.”

Recommended

Westiminster houses of parliament
2

Govt confirms pension changes were unlawful

The government will have to make changes to pension schemes across the public sector after a Supreme Court ruling found reforms made to firefighter’s pensions in 2015 were discriminatory. In a statement yesterday, Treasury secretary Elizabeth Truss confirmed that on the back of the ruling against the 2015 changes, under which workers 10 years from […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Finance-Business-Woman-Portfolio-Hire-700x450.jpg

Financial services commit to Investing in Women Code

The Treasury has urged financial services firms to sign up to the Investing in Women Code to improve female entrepreneurs’ access to finance, resources and tools. The commitment aims to make the UK one of the “most attractive” countries in the world to start and grow a business. It complements the Women in Finance Charter, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com