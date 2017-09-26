Money Marketing

Pimfa chair Ingram steps down from board

Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpgIngram will be succeeded by Lord Debden, who was previously Apfa’s chair

Former Wealth Management Association chairman Tim Ingram has stepped down as chair of the Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association board.

According to a Companies House filing, Ingram’s position was terminated as of 19 September. He formally stepped down from his Pimfa board role on 27 June.

Lord Debden, who was formerly chair of Apfa, has been appointed Pimfa chair.

Pimfa was formed after Apfa and the WMA announced their merger in May. WMA chief executive Liz Field leads the organisation.

Ingram had served as WMA chairman for five years.

Field says: “Tim Ingram has been a valued member of the Wealth Management Association and Pimfa boards since 2012.”

Apfa senior policy adviser Caroline Escott also left the trade body in the wake of the merger. Escott moved to another trade body, the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association.

Apfa director general Chris Hannant also said he would leave the organisation after spending a “transitional period” as a strategic adviser to Pimfa following the merger.

Pimfa has said it will continue the Apfa agenda for advice and will focus on regulatory issues that impact advisers, including professional indemnity insurance and the fees that advisers pay to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

