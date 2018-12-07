Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pimfa calls for suspension of Priips regime

By

Field-Liz-2011-700x450.jpgPimfa is calling for the Priips regime to be suspended until a full review has been completed.

The trade body believes information provided to investors in accordance with the Priips key information document regime is “doing more harm than good”. It says the European supervisory authorities’ “hastily-drafted” proposals for amending KID performance scenarios are unlikely to improve the situation.

Pimfa’s view is that the Priips regime has many significant flaws which the ESAs’ recent consultation failed to mention at all. Pimfa believes it should not be a regulatory requirement for retail investors to be provided with product information which it says could be misleading.

It is calling for a thorough review of the Priips regime and for it to be suspended until a more informative, fit-for-purpose regime that both consumers and industry can have confidence in can take its place.

Pimfa chief executive office Liz Field (pictured) says: “We believe that the ESAs’ consultation exercise is misconceived, a “sticking plaster” that can neither hide nor address the fundamental flaws of the regime as a whole. Virtually every aspect of the Priips regime – scope, risk indicators, cost disclosures, access to third country products – is problematic and the ESAs’ targeted review looking only at performance scenarios fails to acknowledge or address this.

“An immediate suspension of the Priips regime would have multiple benefits – it would prevent investors from being misinformed by regulatory disclosures, it would save industry from spending time and money on ill-considered quick-fixes that do not work, it would provide time for a thorough-going review of all aspects of the regime and it would enable a fresh start at some future point that regulators, industry and investors alike could support.”

Pimfa is not the only trade body to raise concerns about Priips. The European Fund and Asset Management Association called for key information documents to be revised in June, saying they were causing “serious detriment” to investors.

The Investment Association and Association of Investment Companies have also both put pressure on the FCA to act over Pripps rules.

Recommended

Warning-Sign-Yield-Slow-Stop-Danger-700x450.jpg
1

Pressure mounts on FCA to act over ‘flawed’ Priips rules

The Investment Association is the latest trade body to urge the FCA to suspend parts of the Priips rules introduced in January. The Financial Times reports the IA saying investors are receiving information about fund costs that is “profoundly flawed” as a result of the regulation. Included in recommendations for overhauling Priips, the IA is […]
2

Trade body calls for suspension of Priips KIDs

An investment trade body has called for the new key information documents to be suspended calling them “systematically flawed” because of their reliance on past performance as a basis for future projections. The Association of Investment Companies also wants the Treasury select committee to launch an enquiry into KIDs because of what it sees as […]
2

FCA highlights concerns over Priips cost disclosure

The FCA has found some firms are not properly disclosing costs to investors as required under new Priips rules. The FCA today published a call for input on the new Priips rules asking for feedback on the scope of the legislation and the contents of the Key Information Documents required. The call for input says: […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
101

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Japan: the Land of the Rising Dividends

By George Boyd-Bowman, Fund Manager at Neptune Many Western investors have long bemoaned the lack of a true dividend culture in Japan, claiming the corporate culture is not tilted in favour of shareholders. Yet today, in the Land of the Rising Sun, we see a fresh impetus to focus on shareholder returns, which is leading […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
2

OECD: Lack of financial literacy leads to poor retirement decisions

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development claims behavioural biases and low levels of financial knowledge are undermining people’s ability to make appropriate decisions for their retirement. The OECD’s Pensions Outlook 2018 says automatic features, default options and simple information and choice could combat the lack of financial literacy. The OECD’s view is that automatic enrolment […]
1

Danby Bloch: Is your risk register up to scratch?

Advice is becoming a more risky business, meaning firms must rethink their approach to the issues they face Given the Financial Ombudsman Service’s compensation limit is set to rise to £350,000, it is time for advice firms to rethink their approach to the risks they now face. The FCA’s plan is for the new limit […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. George Kaplan 7th December 2018 at 12:45 pm

    I’m not sure from this who they are calling to? If this is EU legislation, who in the Commission is going to be listening to the UK at the moment?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com