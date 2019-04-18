Pimfa appoints Openwork and Schroders chiefs to board

Liz Field

Trade body Pimfa has made four new appointments to its board of directors to help represent the investment manager and financial adviser sectors.

The new members are Openwork chief executive Mark Duckworth and Schroders global head of wealth management Peter Hall.

Duckworth is responsible for group and distribution strategy, and oversees the development of the Openwork’s investment fund proposition.

Schroders’ Hall has previously held leadership roles in wealth management at UBS, Barclays and Tilney.

Pimfa has also appointed Interactive Investor chief executive Richard Wilson and Coutts & Co managing director Stuart Newey to the board.

Wilson has 25 years’ experience in retail and wholesale banking and broking financial services, and spent several years with Societe Generale CIB in various roles in London, New York and Paris.

Newey began his career in retail banking before joining Coutts & Co in 1999 and has been in a variety of senior management roles in financial services.

Pimfa chief executive Liz Field welcomed the new members saying: “I am delighted that we have been able to appoint such high-calibre candidates. Their combined experience and expertise will be invaluable to the work we are doing.

“We’re confident that their collective experience over the years in the financial industry will be a huge asset to Pimfa, and helping create the best, supportive, educational and informative environment for our member firms, so that they can focus on guiding individuals and families to build their personal financial futures.”