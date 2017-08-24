Money Marketing

Phoenix revises cost savings from Axa acquisitions

This week Phoenix confirmed a redundancy round following its decision to buy parts of Axa’s business last year, but is saving more than it planned

Phoenix Group expects to save between £13m to £15m each year from its acquisition of Axa Wealth’s pensions and protection businesses.

The cost saving estimates have been raised from initial expectations of £10m per year.

Earlier this week, it announced redundancy plans resulting from the acquisition.

Phoenix lines up job cuts after Axa acquisition

A Phoenix spokeswoman explains the cost savings announced in the results are not due to the job cuts.

She says: “A large majority of the staff will be moving over to our outsource service partners which includes Diligenta to ensure we retain their experience and expertise. We are also working to identify other potential opportunities within the group and with the outsourcers for those employees that have been put at risk of redundancy.”

According to a results statement, the Axa acquisition has generated £282m of cash to date, including £165m in 2017. Phoenix had originally set a target of £250m of cash generation within six months of completing the acquisition.

The closed-book provider snapped up Axa Wealth businesses Embassy, its off-platform investment and pension division and Sun Life, its direct protection business, in a deal signed last May, before also buying rival closed-book operation Abbey Life off Deutsche Bank in September.

Phoenix says the Abbey Life acquisition will lead to £7m in cost savings.

Group chief executive Clive Bannister says: “The group continues to deliver strong cash generation and remains on track to achieve its targets, supported by capital and cost synergies from the Axa and Abbey Life acquisitions.”

He adds: “Our strengthened capital position and the recent upgrade from Fitch Ratings gives us the financial flexibility to execute additional acquisitions in future.”

The business reported £360m of cash generation in the first half of the year compared to £147m in the same period of 2016.

The business reported operating profit of £215m in the first half of 2017, which was an increase on the 2016 result of £107m.

Openwork in-house fund range reaches £5bn

Openwork’s fund range Omnis Investments now has £5bn in funds under management. Omnis, which is only available to Openwork Advisers, is currently managed by companies including Baillie Gifford, Jupiter, Schroders and Woodford Investment Management. It includes 10 single strategy funds. Openwork marketing director Philip Martin says: “Reaching this milestone is testament to the power of […]

House-Property-Ladder-Rising-Prices-640.jpg
3

Canada Life acquires Retirement Advantage

Canada Life has announced it will buy Retirement Advantage. Canada Life did not say how much it paid for the pension and equity release specialist, which has over £2bn in assets under management, £1.5bn of which sits in a block annuity deal. The deal allows Canada Life to expand into offering equity release mortgages. The […]

  Phil Sipocz 24th August 2017 at 9:28 am

    Cost savings = Redundancies

    Higher cost savings = more redundancies that we thought.

    Executive pay – up!
    Services levels – down!

    Brilliant innit?

