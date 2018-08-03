Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Phoenix names new chairman

By

Boardroom-Hire-Hiring-Appointment-General-700x450.jpgPhoenix has appointed Nicholas Lyons as its new chairman.

Lyons was formerly a non-excutive director at Friends Life before it was acquired by Aviva, chairing its remuneration committee.

After starting his career in the debt and equity capital markets team at JP Morgan, followed by a stint at Lehman Brothers, Lyons has had a portfolio of roles across insurance and investment firms including chairing Miller Insurance Services and Longbow Capital.

Lyons is currently senior independent director at the Pensions Insurance Corporation, and will join Phoenix on 1 September.

Phoenix recently acquired Standard Life’s UK and European insurance arm.

Standard Life Aberdeen pensions and savings business chief executive Barry O’Dwyer and global distribution head Campbell Fleming have joined Phoenix’s board in the wake of the deal.

Phoenix also acquired Axa Wealth’s pensions and protection business in 2016 as it attempts to innovate on its back-book business model with services to cash out small pension pots and annuities.

Current Phoenix chairman Henry Staunton says: “Nicholas is a tremendous choice to be my successor. He recognises the potential that the group has following its impending acquisition of Standard Life Assurance, and he has extensive experience in the life sector.”

Recommended

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

SJP investment director steps down after three decades

St James’s Place managing director of investments David Lamb will step down from the wealth management giant’s board at the start of next year. SJP announced this morning that founder of investment consultancy Redington Robert Gardner will take over the role of director of investment management on 7 January, subject to regulatory approval. Redington already […]

British Pounds in a Mouse Trap
5

Network to compensate after Ucis advice

Adviser network Online Partnership Limited has been ordered to compensate a former client who was advised to invest a large portion of his self-invested personal pension into two unregulated collective investments. The Financial Ombudsman Service has upheld a complaint from Mr D that was made in response to unsuitable investment advice that he felt did […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil-Wickenden-MM-Peach-700.png

Phil Wickenden: HMRC seeks more power

HM Revenue & Customs is concerned its power is no longer fit for purpose given the extent to which financial information is now held electronically. HMRC already uses information gathered from banks, peer-to-peer lenders and other financial institutions, then checks it against individuals’ tax returns. Its Connect system draws on information from myriad government and […]

dublin

Baillie Gifford to set up post-Brexit Dublin base

Baillie Gifford has chosen Dublin as the location for a European subsidiary post-Brexit. The business says it has been exploring various options to allow it to keep serving its European clients once the UK leaves the European Union. The move follows other investment and financial services firms announcing they will set up operations outside the […]

Risk-reward-attitude-profit

Collapsed DFM to compensate for failing to act in client’s interest

The Financial Ombudsman Service has ruled a collapsed discretionary fund manager must compensate a client for failing to properly assess a client’s interests. Mr R’s complaint is about £45,000 of his self-invested personal pension, which was placed in Leicester-based Horizon Stockbroking. He is represented by Martin Aitken Financial Services who advised him about transferring his […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com