Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Phil Young: Why universal basic income keeps being resurrected

By

Experiments around the world have never been extended into policy, so we assume they have failed. But why does the idea keep coming back?

Universal basic income – the idea of giving everyone an adequate monthly income to live on – is a concept so far-fetched it barely merits consideration. That was my view. Then I noticed it was being supported by both the political left and right at the same time. A bit of research shows it has been around a long time and dismissed without ever really going away.

Indeed, it has been on the agenda of radical thinkers for centuries. In 1796, Thomas Paine suggested a lump sum was given to everyone on their 21st birthday and a pension at 50. Charles Fourier was labelled a “utopian socialist” by Karl Marx for suggesting the government paid a “minimum” subsistence to citizens.

It surfaced politically in the 20th century, first in the 1920s, then in the 1970s when the Heath government considered it, as did Nixon in the US, who spanned the concept into a form of negative taxation. Hayek and Milton Friedman broadly supported the idea as a way of removing state benefits bureaucracy.

Phil Young: Where have the advantages of technology gone?

There it lay until 2013 when Enno Schmidt, a Swiss artist, spearheaded a successful campaign to bring it to the public vote with a referendum in 2016. UBI was rejected by 77 per cent of voters, but it didn’t stop Finland from launching its own mini-experiment on 8,000 low-paid workers. The funding was pulled this year after just two years.

A small, brief experiment, it did not solve unemployment but it did improve physical and mental health among participants. The Dutch city of Utrecht is next with a two-year experiment.

For five years in the 1970s, the Canadian town of Dauphin ran a UBI project. The results, where there were any, seem consistent with others. There are considerable educational and health benefits (which could be monetised in the UK as NHS savings), as well as reduced criminality.

The only notable reduction in working hours is among teenagers and women with young children. But, none of these experiments have been extended into policy and so we must assume they have failed. Why? And if they are just bad ideas why do they keep coming back?

Technology
Silicon Valley is hardly synonymous with socialism, yet it is now visibly at the forefront of UBI with a number of its poster boys such as Marc Andreessen, Elon Musk, Sam Altman and Gerald Huff.

Their line can be summed up as: “Your jobs are all going to be, like, totally wiped out by the robots we invent, so we need to come up with a way of giving you something to live for. Obvs.”

There is a colossal amount of arrogance in their thinking, but also the kind of self-serving capitalism that has attracted support from the libertarian right. They believe it will generate more wealth (for them) in future. They also have endless personal wealth to play with, so can run whatever experiment they want for as long as they like. See also their plans to send rockets into space.

Altman’s experiment covers 3,000 people across two states over five years. A thousand of them will be given $1,000 (£762) a month, and the rest will act as a control group with just $50 a month. The profile of UBI will soar again.

Productivity
The most common argument against UBI is that it encourages sloth. The evidence so far is that it doesn’t, other than among mothers who reduced working hours (which will please some) and teenagers who are more inclined to stay in education.

It prompts interesting questions on what people would do without “fear of not being able to eat as a way to motivate people”, to quote Altman. These aren’t dissimilar questions to those planners ask their own clients about retirement.

Phil Young: Don’t bother with business books

It hasn’t, however, solved employment issues and it is hard to see how long an experiment would need to run to prove that it did. Certainly longer than two years.

Research shows nobody says they will do nothing if they were paid a minimum income but they believe everyone else will. This is a huge problem in winning support.

The argument in UBI’s favour is that it actually costs money to work, not just in benefits reduction but clothes, travel, etc, and this will help, not hinder, more and better quality work.

Implementation
The most challenging problem is how you would implement it and calibrate it across different countries. The Swiss rightly pointed out the likely consequences for immigration if they went alone. Given the huge disparity in income between countries, how would you avoid this?

Even intra-country, this is difficult. The Green Party ran with £80 a week in the 2015 general election, which was laughably low and costed to fit into existing tax structures. Silicon Valley discussions start at $1,000 per month. Would you pull away other public safety nets, as “small state” libertarians hope, in return for a decent income which can pay for it, or not, as people choose?

The practical implementation of UBI as an idea is a huge problem but it doesn’t seem to stop the theory from being resurrected, refined and invested in by utopian socialists and right-wing libertarians alike. It remains in the province of daft science fiction for the time being but very little is unthinkable nowadays.

Phil Young is managing director of Zero Support

Recommended

Phil Wickenden: Don’t rush to believe in unicorns

Unicorns were rare years ago. They are still pretty difficult to find in the wild but the amount of companies meriting the moniker has increased. There are now hordes of them all over the world, from China to Silicon Valley. Investors and advisers need to tread carefully. A unicorn is a growth-oriented company, often venture […]

Aberdeen Standard Investments merges MyFolio ranges

Aberdeen Standard Investments plans to merge its £209m MyFolio Managed Income range of funds with the larger £4.5bn MyFolio Managed range. The proposal is subject to investor approval with the mergers scheduled to happen at the start of May. Both the Managed Income and Managed range of funds aim to provide a total return from […]

October volatility creating buying opportunities

Our latest blog piece highlights that volatility has risen sharply in the last couple of days. RLAM’s contrarian investor sentiment indicator has moved to its most pessimistic reading since April. Trevor Greetham and the multi asset team at Royal London Asset Management are starting to buy equities into weakness. As another old saying goes, investors […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Malcolm McLean: Does new guidance body name hit the spot?

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? The question for which there is no one right answer. In most situations, of course, it is usually more clear-cut. In the case of acronyms, logic would suggest that, as they are supposed to be derived from the title of the organisation, product or whatever they represent, […]

Aviva and Sesame Bankhall invest £5m in adviser tech firm

Aviva and Sesame Bankhall Group are investing £5m in a technology start-up proving mortgage, protection and general insurance services to advisers. Sesame executive chairman John Cowan says the investment in software provider Acre follows the group’s review of competitive threats in the market. He says: “We could no longer ignore the new competitive threats circling […]

Nucleus: Some platforms just a ‘distribution channel for in-house fund management’

Adviser platform Nucleus has said a divide is emerging in platforms between firms using them to market in-house products and those actually looking to improve adviser efficiency. Releasing its annual results for 2018 this morning, the firm’s chief executive David Ferguson also questioned whether discount deals from platforms looking to drive assets to their own […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com