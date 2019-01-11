Money Marketing
Phil Wickenden: Why are providers so willing to self-destruct on service?

TimeBomb“It is all odd at first and then it becomes normal – not because it is normal but because repetition uns the peculiar.” This line from John Green’s children’s novel The Sequel serves as a rather apt appraisal of the state of (dis)service from providers to advisers for, well, forever.

In fact, this truism is so accepted, few even bother to talk about it anymore. There are parallels with the also sadly accepted, rather depressing Sigmund Freud “death drive” theory, which addresses the human propensity for self-destruction, so often acting against one’s own best interests – even the desire to survive.

Providers being rubbish at service harms the experience advisers deliver to their clients, which advisers are unhappy about and vocalise, which providers do nothing about, which further damages their brand equity…   and repeat.

It is madness and feels rather like a sad, slow and frustratingly avoidable death. I do not accept the myth that personal service is not possible in a company with a large disparate customer base that cannot be economically managed with a field sales team and dedicated account management.

Personal service is data driven and can be delivered cost effectively to literally thousands of customers through relatively small centralised teams – if it is taken seriously and committed to.

Before providers start sharpening their pencils to an even finer price-cutting point, they should take a breath. Even today, after the biggest recession for 30 years or more, and with the spectre of another looming large, it is not all about price.

Business-to-business customers across industries have been influenced by big-spending consumer brands who, despite the tumult, have continued to drive loyalty programmes and invest in their ability to provide personal service based on data-driven customer segmentation.

With their backs against the wall on product and price, business-to-consumer organisations have put money and effort into the customer experience, making it a core differentiator.

Advisers – consumers too once they leave the office – have had their expectations raised. When it comes to getting the customer experience right, they expect as much from providers as from their online retailer: recognise them, understand them and give them something special.

One of the things advisers told us would make the single biggest positive difference to their business this year is the marked improvement of service delivery by providers. It will be providers’ loss if they continue to let advisers down.

Phil Wickenden is managing director at Cicero Research

Tim Sargisson: Why chartered status matters less than your culture

Last month, Wingate Financial Planning director Alistair Cunningham wrote an article in Money Marketing arguing that chartered status had been cheapened, citing high-profile incidents of chartered financial planners involved in poor advice as one reason why. For the record, Sandringham is not currently chartered. The question for us and other non-chartered firms remains whether there […]

Connaught investors to get final compensation this month

The remaining redress payments to be handed out to investors who lost money after the 2012 collapse of the Connaught Income Fund will be finalised this month. Money Marketing understands administrators Duff & Phelps have now processed the majority of the refunds. A joint communication to investors last September said investors would start to receive […]

FSCS ups British Steel compensation offer

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme says it will change the way claims against British Steel IFA Active Wealth will be calculated for reasons of fairness. In an update today, the lifeboat fund says the change is to ensure full and fair compensation for former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme. The development follows meetings […]

  1. Mike Hunt 11th January 2019 at 11:38 am

    if a provider wants to see what good service is .. goto Royal London as they seem to get it spot on

  2. john grierson 11th January 2019 at 11:56 am

    Try AEGON platform replacing the almost faultless Cofunds!!

