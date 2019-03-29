Phil Wickenden: Don’t rush to believe in unicorns

Unicorns were rare years ago. They are still pretty difficult to find in the wild but the amount of companies meriting the moniker has increased. There are now hordes of them all over the world, from China to Silicon Valley. Investors and advisers need to tread carefully.

A unicorn is a growth-oriented company, often venture capital backed and tech-focused, that reaches a $1bn (£758m) valuation while private. There are, of course, nuances. The venture capital industry is where public market investors can learn about hot trends and read up on firms that will offer shares in the near future. These days, venture capital is all about unicorn companies.

Last week, Goldman Sachs published its quarterly review of the venture capital industry, which is, in a word, booming.

Funds committed in the fourth quarter of 2018 amounted to $55bn, up 10 per cent year on year. Venture capitalists committed around $230bn to start-ups throughout the entire year. That is up about 35 per cent over 2017 and many times higher than the amounts in prior years.

But while all that money is great for private companies, it might not be so hot for public market investors, who could be better off sticking with the likes of the FTSE.

The reason is all that money means private companies are less reliant on public funds. The emergence of mega venture capital funds gives private companies the ability to stay private. Goldman confirms that venture capital-backed companies are waiting longer to go public.

When they do, it writes that venture capital-backed initial public offerings since 2015 have underperformed such IPOs in prior years.

What is worse is that, over the past two years, venture capital-backed IPO values have declined an average of 8 per cent. Investors actually lost money buying hot stocks. There is, no doubt, a lot of great stuff going on in the venture capital business: Rocket Lab is launching low-cost satellites into orbit; Black Bear Carbon is recycling used tyres to create a more sustainable chemical industry; Lime is creating a ride-sharing economy around bicycles and electric scooters.

But with firms staying private longer, investors and advisers need to be wary of unicorns. Much of the easy money may already have been made.

Phil Wickenden is an independent consultant