Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Phil Wickenden: Reach is only helpful if it gets to the right people

By

I heard an oxymoronic gem from a fellow Gooner in Azerbaijan last week ahead of the Europa League final. “Keep your wits about you, lads,” he said. “The police here will just grab you and throw you in the cells. They don’t take no prisoners!”

The fan’s concern for his compatriots was great but his articulation less so, proving you can’t be great at everything. None of us are.

But the question is, what will you do about it? What will you do about the areas where you do not have the commitment, time or skills to be exceptional? One approach is to ignore it; to do the work poorly but pretend you don’t. Another is to talk about it with zeal.

Work to find resources you can use to avoid the things you do poorly.  Find a cohort that will challenge you to get better. Find new ways to improve. One of the areas in which advisers we spoke with recently admitted to struggling a touch is marketing communications – in particular, the dilemma of channels and reach.

But reach might be the biggest misconception in all of advertising. The X Factor has reach. Google has reach. Radio has reach.

So what? Why do you care if you can, for more money, reach more people?

Wouldn’t it make more sense to reach the right people instead?

Reach doesn’t matter, because your job isn’t to interrupt people on other planets, with other interests. Your job is to interact with people who care.

Running an ad on the most popular podcast is not smart if that podcast reaches people who do not care about you. It makes sense only to pay extra to reach precisely the right people, never more people. All the less so when we take into account the cognitive load that overwhelms us on a daily basis.

With too many choices, the stakes feel too high. Every day, we make a thousand times as many different decisions as our cavemen ancestors did.

We are exhausted from all the decisions and, more than that, from the narrative we have about making them poorly.

Over the years, marketers have offered us one wonder or another in exchange for just a little cognitive load.

And those promises have often been empty and not worth the hassle. So now, we’ll press the re-order button like a rat in a lab. It’s easier.

If you want people to stop and think (let alone act), you will need to be much smarter.

Phil Wickenden is a consultant

Recommended

Aviva denies any plans for UK business split

Aviva has confirmed there are no plans to split its UK business in two parts despite talks last month of a shake-up under new chief executive Maurice Tulloch. The Financial Times reported in May that the life insurance and non-life insurance parts of the UK operation could be split in a bid to re-energise the […]
5

Investors weigh up next steps after Woodford suspension

Neil Woodford’s flagship Woodford Equity Income fund has suspended dealing in shares with immediate effect. The announcement yesterday afternoon comes after the fund has been under scrutiny by industry experts in recent months due to rapid outflows and underperformance. The announcement says it is “in the best interest of all investors in the fund” to […]
5

Investors say FCA use of “mini-bond” term is muddying compensation claim

Investors are angry over the regulator’s use of the word “mini-bond” in connection to the case of collapsed London Capital & Finance which left 11,500 investors with a loss of £237m. An LC&F investor, who spoke to Money Marketing on condition of anonymity, said LC&F never used the word “mini-bond” and it is unclear why […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Administrators anticipate compensation for Greyfriars investors

Investors from collapsed wealth manager Greyfriars Asset Management should be able to get some type of compensation, say administrators Smith & Williamson. Greyfriars went into liquidation in October 2018 when Smith & Williamson were appointed as joint administrators to the troubled provider. A six-month progress report published on Companies House sheds light on how the administration work […]

Succession won’t waver on DB transfers as growth plans ramp up

Succession Wealth will revamp its focus on growth, acquisitions and specialised services with no plans to limit the amount of defined benefit transfers its advisers carry out. Despite complex rules, increasing supervision and negative attention on DB activity, Succession group communications and public relations director Mark Stokes says the group remains committed to providing transfer […]

Ditch and switch poor SSAS providers, advisers told

Changing provider is easier than you think if service falls short of expectations It was pleasing to note recently that the timescales for registering new small self-administered scheme arrangements with HM Revenue & Customs have started to come down – from several months to several weeks in some cases. Indeed, for the past couple of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com