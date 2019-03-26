Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Phil Wickenden: No place for intuition in KYC

By

A bloke from Brighton posted a joke advert on Gumtree a while back, which offered free rent on a flat for anyone willing to wear a walrus outfit he had specially made for two hours every day. During this time, the candidate would have to fully embrace the role of a walrus including – why wouldn’t they? – making walrus sounds.

The result? American screenwriter and actor Kevin Smith was so taken with the post he decided to use the idea and make it into a horror film, called Tusk.

Sometimes, the most random stimulus leads to unexpected and seemingly unconnected results. It got me thinking about how well advisers really know their clients.

So how well do you know your clients? Do you really understand what each wants or needs, or are you intuiting? Have you fully explored why your clients like to do business with you or are you making assumptions?

There may be differences, big or small, between what you think you know (or indeed what you did know at some point in the past) and what clients truly value today. What lies in the gap may have a profound impact on the level of success you enjoy.

Guessing, assuming or intuiting the answers to any of the above questions just won’t cut it.

As management consultant Peter Drucker said: “What the people in the business think they know about the customer and the market is more likely to be wrong than right. There is only one person who really knows: the customer.”

Field consultants from a life company recently reported back to their marketing team, having spoken directly to advisers, that the client literature was far too long and would lead to client disengagement.

This feedback was rooted in advisers’ belief that the client relationship was with them (not the provider), rendering literature superfluous to the advice process.

Our interviews with clients, though, revealed a far greater requirement for detailed product guides, even where adviser-client relationships were strongest.

One of the single biggest marketing mistakes is making any kind of assumption about what it is that attracts current customers to do (and continue doing) business with you.

Guess correctly and you might get by. But why waste inordinate amounts of time and money throwing the proverbial at the wall and seeing how much sticks?

Phil Wickenden is an independent consultant

Recommended
6

Adviser trade body sets up group to fight FOS limit increase

Adviser trade body Libertatem is looking to put together a “steering committee” of industry professionals to take their challenges over the increase in the Financial Ombudsman Service’s compensation limit to the FCA. Libertatem says a meeting between itself and the FOS has been confirmed, and it is now seeking meetings with the Treasury and FCA […]

MM awards

Money Marketing Awards 2019: shortlist revealed!

What an incredible year it has been for the advice profession. Despite persistent fears negative headlines are holding advisers back, there is hope on the horizon that the government really is sitting up and taking notice of the role financial planning can play. The dial has finally moved on the cold-calling ban, the introduction of […]
7

FCA under fire for failing to track consumer outcomes

The National Audit Office has criticised the FCA and three other regulators for failing to prove how they are responding to consumer problems and not offering enough protection to those in need. In a report today the NAO found that the regulators understand the significant difficulties facing consumers in the financial services and utilities markets, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Graham Bentley: Time to turn actively-managed fund pricing on its head

Why is fund manager pay still aligned to assets gathered, rather than results-generated revenue? Last month, I suggested the financial services industry’s pursuit of wealth was focused on servicing those already well-heeled, rather than satisfying the needs of people aspiring to improve their lot. Clients who already have yachts, so to speak. To be clear, […]

Investment Insight: Global policymakers to the rescue again?

Major central banks have had a busy start to the year The first quarter of 2019 has so far seen risk assets rally significantly, in stark contrast to the final quarter of 2018. But while there is no doubt prices have rallied, we have not seen fundamentals improve in tandem with markets. The US dollar […]
1

Does FOS compensation limit hike justify a surge in PI bills?

Change will benefit fewer than 500 consumers, but resulting premiums rise could force small firms to stop providing advice The FCA’s decision to increase the Financial Ombudsman Service’s compensation limit from £150,000 to £350,000 from 1 April continues to receive significant backlash from industry bodies. The knock-on effects will impact the long-awaited evaluation of both […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com