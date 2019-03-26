Phil Wickenden: No place for intuition in KYC

A bloke from Brighton posted a joke advert on Gumtree a while back, which offered free rent on a flat for anyone willing to wear a walrus outfit he had specially made for two hours every day. During this time, the candidate would have to fully embrace the role of a walrus including – why wouldn’t they? – making walrus sounds.

The result? American screenwriter and actor Kevin Smith was so taken with the post he decided to use the idea and make it into a horror film, called Tusk.

Sometimes, the most random stimulus leads to unexpected and seemingly unconnected results. It got me thinking about how well advisers really know their clients.

So how well do you know your clients? Do you really understand what each wants or needs, or are you intuiting? Have you fully explored why your clients like to do business with you or are you making assumptions?

There may be differences, big or small, between what you think you know (or indeed what you did know at some point in the past) and what clients truly value today. What lies in the gap may have a profound impact on the level of success you enjoy.

Guessing, assuming or intuiting the answers to any of the above questions just won’t cut it.

As management consultant Peter Drucker said: “What the people in the business think they know about the customer and the market is more likely to be wrong than right. There is only one person who really knows: the customer.”

Field consultants from a life company recently reported back to their marketing team, having spoken directly to advisers, that the client literature was far too long and would lead to client disengagement.

This feedback was rooted in advisers’ belief that the client relationship was with them (not the provider), rendering literature superfluous to the advice process.

Our interviews with clients, though, revealed a far greater requirement for detailed product guides, even where adviser-client relationships were strongest.

One of the single biggest marketing mistakes is making any kind of assumption about what it is that attracts current customers to do (and continue doing) business with you.

Guess correctly and you might get by. But why waste inordinate amounts of time and money throwing the proverbial at the wall and seeing how much sticks?

Phil Wickenden is an independent consultant