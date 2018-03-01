Money Marketing
Phil Wickenden: Next generation advice models

By

December 2012 had all the hallmarks of finality. A galactic alignment 26,000 years in the making and an historic “year zero” according to arcane texts, signalling a great end to the world as we know it.

This was expected to be the day that massive solar flares were to burst off our sun, scorching the planet’s surface, sparking gargantuan earthquakes, monstrous tsunamis and the end of humanity.

RDR? Mayan prophesy? Well, that was the theory. But then death-wish zeitgeist has been part of the human experience for centuries. Why do we keep trying to kill ourselves off? Who knows. Yet, to date, most forecast apocalypses have turned out better than expected.

One of the perhaps overzealous views expressed is hyperbole regarding the polarisation of client behaviours. On one side, there were those espousing that hundreds and thousands of people would awake on 1 January, shunning the strains of the night before, emboldened and sufficiently educated to make difficult financial decisions all on their tod.

Their argument followed that once the true cost of advice is revealed, many will fail to see the value and “do it themselves”. On the flipside, many played
down this assertion, holding tight to the undoubted complexity of
financial affairs and the expected continued reliance on an adviser to “do it for me”.

As is usually the case, the answer most probably lies somewhere in between. This goes part way to explain the shift (finally) from robo-chatter to next generation advice models – which sound and seem far more fit for purpose.

To justify fees evidently requires ongoing service. Can that service be delivered to mass affluent clients? How? The traditional face-to-face approach will be right (and financially justifiable) for some, but how many? Is it more likely that most individuals, irrespective of wealth, will not want or expect to use one or other of these approaches?

It may be convenient for us to put clients in neat boxes but the chances are they will prefer to interact with advice in a number of ways at different times.

And so we should consider the possibility that most clients (if we take into account their needs rather than our preferred segmentation models) could be better defined and served as “do it with me”, which looks far less static and requires far tighter integration between pieces and players across the advisory value chain.

Phil Wickenden is managing director of Cicero Research

Calls for auto-enrolment to rise above 12%

Nearly a third of financial advisers think auto-enrolment contributions should be set at 12 per cent or higher, a Money Marketing poll suggests. Just seven per cent of the more than 100 respondents to the latest survey conducted by Money Marketing believe auto-enrolment contributions should be equal to or lower than the current three per cent. […]

3

Brett Davidson: Serious about succession? Don’t stay too long

The biggest factor behind a successful succession is knowing when to step aside. If you are serious about creating internal successors within the business you have built up over your career, then there are some important issues to consider. The biggest of these is your specific plan and timeline. If you have been talking about […]

L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release

Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]

  1. Ted Shaw 1st March 2018 at 11:34 am

    If you choose “do it with me”, who take the lead? At what point does it become ‘working with an insistent Client’, who does all the research, CPD and pays the PI? Sounds like it would be a similar approach as ‘What’s yours is mine and what’s mine is my own’?

