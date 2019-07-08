Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Phil Wickenden: Marketing means more than telling and selling

By

Most organisations have someone they call the head of marketing but, unlike in the other departments, this person’s job is usually less strategic than it could be.

That is often because the boss is not willing to let go of the decisions at the heart of marketing. They can be found holding on tight to the answers to questions like who and what is it for? They certainly aren’t relinquishing responsibility for the company’s posture and the change it seeks to make.

So, it is a bit disingenuous to call this marketing person the “head” of anything. In fact, the head of marketing is often more of a Mafia consigliere, charged with making a case to the boss. If the boss is any good, they will listen carefully, ask hard questions and then make a smart decision. The rest of the time, that head of marketing is mostly following the boss’s lead. That is because marketing is everything the organisation does that interacts with the public. Marketing is personal, it is vivid and it has its fingers in everything.

Phil Wickenden: Growth can be painful, but we must embrace it

Back when Mad Men stalked Madison Avenue, marketing was something you did last. You came to Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce with your finished product and Don (after some heavy drinking, womanising and general misogyny) would think up a way to sell it. Things have changed somewhat. We are way beyond the age of telling and selling but you wouldn’t always know it from the daily deluge of collateral dumped in advisers’ in-trays.

Building a successful business today requires us to do something more than just being there and letting people know about it. So, do something that matters and build it into the very fabric of your organisation – right before the first actuary has got out of bed and certainly before Don gets the brief.

marketing graph

To be the head of marketing, you need the freedom and responsibility to change the way things work, not simply how they are talked about. At truly brand-oriented companies, the brand manager has far more influence. If you want a marketing head, you need to give them the freedom to actually do marketing.

Indeed, the reason the tenure of a head of marketing at a big company averages about 18 months is that it takes a year and a half for the boss to realise that pain-free, risk-free, easy miracles are not arriving on schedule.

Phil Wickenden is a consultant

You can follow him on Twitter @PhilWickenden

Recommended

UK equity income webinar

2019 has already seen some high profile dividend cuts from UK companies. In our UK equity income webinar Senior Fund Manager, Richard Marwood, will discuss themes around these cuts, what steps income investors can take to try to avoid high yield “value-traps” and give an update on current performance and positioning of the Royal London […]
2

Guidance body calls on banks to promote financial well-being  

The Money and Pensions Service has released a report today calling on the retail banking sector to put customers’ financial well-being at the centre of their corporate purpose.  It also wants banks ensure their products and services include features to help people improve their ability to manage their money well.  The report argues that while the sector has made progress […]

Investec co-founders to step down in August

Investec has confirmed that co-founders Stephen Koseff and Bernard Kantor will be leaving the firm in August. As part of succession plans announced last year, Investec says in an update today that Koseff and Kantor will not seek re-election to the board and will accordingly step down as executive directors with effect from 08 August […]

How QE is distorting the gilt market

By Mike Riddell The moves in gilts in August were truly exceptional. Volatility in the gilt market (based off 10-year gilt futures) has soared to close to the highest levels seen this millennium, on a par with the eurozone debt crisis of 2011/12 and behind only the global financial crisis of 2008/09. The first distortion […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Pensions trade body launches DB transfers guidance

The Pensions Administration Standards Association has today launched its guidance on defined benefit transfers. The template has been created in cooperation with the pensions regulator and announced today at event in London with the pension minister Guy Opperman as a guest speaker. Created by PASA’s DB Transfers Working Group, the trade body says that its […]

Cyber Security

Financial advisers risk underestimating cyber security

Advisers risk underestimating the threat of cyber crimes, analysis from NextWealth, on behalf of FundsNetwork has suggested. The survey of 206 advisers showed that planners are primarily concerned with the challenges presented by compliance and changing regulation – with only a small percentage worried about attacks on their systems or managing clients’ concerns about cyber […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com