Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Phil Wickenden: Making the transition from intent to action

By

From retirement planning to wealth preservation strategies, there is a clear and present difference between intention and action. This is a common thread running through much of the research we have undertaken recently.

Advisers appreciate the importance of certain (usually more complex) financial solutions; they see the relevance and recognise the market need. Yet something breaks down.

Something prevents the smooth transition of intention to action. And so, more often than not, there is a gap between what happens on an average day at the office and what we would like to see happening.

Indeed, when it comes to pensions, 72 per cent of advisers agree there is a need for more robust retirement income planning processes.

While most will not admit it, we will often choose to avoid those activities that carry a risk of appearing anything less than competent. This is all the more salient given advisers are typically delivering a higher level of service to a smaller group of clients with more sophisticated needs. It raises the stakes.

This group is more important to our business and so there is more risk attached. Where there is more risk, there is a tendency to act to mitigate that risk and operate in a more conservative manner. We prefer to stick to the things we know we are good at. That is just human nature.

But you can’t master what you don’t practise, and evidence suggests that we are not all practising. If sticking to what we know means avoiding what may be in the client’s best interest (even when it is out of our comfort zone), then there is a problem. If we purport to offer holistic financial planning, then any disengagement is, at best, a missed opportunity and, at worst, negligence.

Our habits are powerful. We create deep grooves through our daily routines that make it easier to perform roles and tasks. But these grooves are not always aligned to what we really want to achieve. While they might have served us in the past, they may no longer be in our best interests.

This is often the difference between intent and action. Because to effect lasting change requires not just awareness and action, but the repeated carrying out of that action, even when it is less familiar and when we encounter resistance.

So, what do you need to do to begin to forge the new grooves that will better serve you, your business and your clients?

Phil Wickenden is a consultant

Recommended
7

Can advisers cut out platforms with in-house alternatives?

Technological advances pose fresh headaches for traditional providers The platform market has been ripe for consolidation for a number of years. Competition has led to downward pressure on fees, but as platforms struggle to differentiate themselves – and protect margins – many have launched additional tools, which are not always wanted by advisory clients. Opinions […]

Tony Wickenden

Tony Wickenden: Tax intervention on diverted profits

A look at HMRC’s attempt to curb arrangements designed by multinationals to erode the UK tax base The taxation of profits from global business is a subject that is set to run and run. When it is not done well enough, the countries concerned suffer. In some cases, tax loss results from the nature of […]
1

Tom Selby: The pension projects held back by Brexit

Taking a look at the potential casualties of an EU exit Fans of interminably dull Twitter debates will have been relieved to learn the process of the UK extricating itself from the European Union could drag on until 31 October. Whoever picked Hallowe’en as the deadline for Brexit clearly has a sense of humour. But […]

Is volatility dead? No, sell credit

There are several arguments that one could currently make for why credit markets look unattractive. These include signals that the US economy is in late cycle, the fact that corporate leverage has been increasing (with 2016 setting a record for the amount of global bond issuance), and that US high-yield default rates have risen considerably […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Spring Statement Philip Hammond

Hammond defends ‘necessary’ tapered annual allowance

Chancellor Philip Hammond has ruled out scrapping the tapered annual allowance and argues it is “necessary to deliver a fair system and protect the public finances.” MPs questioned Hammond in parliament today about senior NHS clinicians’ tax implications from the tapered annual allowance and annual allowance. They pointed out both allowances are forcing senior NHS […]

Lorraine Mouat: Managing unintended consequences of SM&CR

Firms can reduce the impact by identifying challenges early and adopting some key measures The Senior Managers and Certification Regime is due to be implemented for all Financial Services and Markets Act authorised firms regulated by the FCA on 9 December. While firms need to prepare for the regulatory requirements, they should also be aware […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com