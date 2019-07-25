Phil Wickenden: Long-term care shouldn’t languish on a to-do list

It is funny what people are prepared to make a stand for. Actually, it is not so funny when the stand is being made for Jeremy Clarkson and not life-extending cancer drugs.

Take the case of a woman who had been trying to get the 100,000 signatures she was hoping would lead to a parliamentary debate to reinstate Regorafenib, a cancer drug that could extend her boyfriend’s life considerably. Nearing the closing date for the petition she was on only 45,000 signatures.

In contrast, when Jeremy Clarkson was suspended for (allegedly) punching a producer, half a million people were roused to sign an online petition to get him reinstated. Unfortunately, human nature often dictates it is not necessarily the important things that inspire action. Or perhaps it is just our sense of what is important that has become a bit skewed: Top Gear versus life? Hmm.

Can advisers get ahead of the social care crisis?

In today’s ageing population, paying for social care is a huge issue, not just for the individuals and families affected but for society as a whole. As such, care funding should, of course, be factored into retirement planning. More advisers are recognising the importance of doing so. Of the 100 we recently interviewed, 70 per cent said long-term care is an issue that is very much on the planning agenda with clients at the moment – 30 per cent of whom said “significantly so”.

But there is also great uncertainty over whether an individual will need care, particularly if trying to predict decades into the future. This gets in the way of translating those conversations into commitment to specific plans. For couples, the considerations are even more complex, as one partner may take on the carer role for another.

People understand social care is important to IHT plans

More broadly, the whole shape of social care 30 years into the future could be hugely different from today. Medical advances could completely transform life expectancies, health status at advanced ages, available treatments and associated costs. And, of course, who knows if future governments will retain the rules currently in place? It is against this backdrop of uncertainty that three fifths of advisers (60 per cent) plan to be more active.

However, there is a difference between ‘planning to do something’ and actual planning. Tellingly, only 28 per cent of those advisers “planning to be more active” in long-term care have actually put a specific plan in place to make it happen, while nearly two fifths (39 per cent) admit to “not getting that far yet”. We do not know what proportion of these advisers signed the Clarkson petition.

Phil Wickenden is an independent consultant