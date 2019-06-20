Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Phil Wickenden: Learning and doing must come as a pair

By

For some reason, our society separates learning and doing. Somewhere along the way, we decided that one interfered with the other and that is to all our detriment. The thing we usually seek to label as “learning” is actually more about “education”. It revolves around compliance, rankings and whether or not something specific will be on the test. Continuing professional development anyone?

Being good at school is not the same as learning something. There are more than 32 million people going to work every day in the UK but few of them read books or take lessons about how to do their jobs better. It is considered a distraction or, at best, inconvenient.

The gap is real. It often takes a decade or more for a profession to accept and learn a new approach. For instance, it took gastroenterologists a generation before they fully accepted most ulcers were caused by bacteria and changed their approach. So what happens if the learning we do is accomplished by always engaging in it in conjunction with doing? And what happens if we take a hard look at our doing and find the time to actually learn something from it?

When police departments invest time in studying their numbers and investigating new approaches, they discover that efficacy and productivity go up, safety improves, and so does job satisfaction.

When science students devise and operate their own lab tests, their understanding of the work dramatically improves.

Education (the compliance-based system all of us went through) is undergoing a massive shift, as big as the ones that have hit the other industries that have been rebuilt by the connection and leverage the internet brings. And yet, too much of the new work is simply coming up with a slightly more efficient way to deliver lectures and tests.

The alternative? Learning that embraces doing. The doing of speaking up, reviewing and being reviewed; the learning of relevant projects and peer engagement.

Learning and doing together, at the same time, each producing the other. If you want to learn marketing, do marketing. If you want to do marketing, it helps to learn marketing. That same symmetric property applies to just about everything we care about.

To quote the ancient rockers: “We don’t need no education.” But we could probably benefit from some learning. In the middle of this constant doing, we might benefit from learning to do it better.

Phil Wickenden is a consultant

Recommended
1

Bank of Mum and Dad lending hits £6.3bn: L&G

The Bank of Mum and Dad is set to lend £6.3bn this year, up from £5.7bn in 2018, the latest research from Legal & General suggests. The findings show that although transaction volumes are down and parents and family are set to fund 20 per cent fewer property purchases than last year, they are putting […]

Drawing up a drawdown plan

Using risk targeted funds in drawdown When it comes to investing in funds at drawdown, investors often lean towards low risk. This is because low risk funds typically carry lower volatility, which leads to lower fluctuations of returns. They can also help manage sequencing risks and lead to a more stable monthly income. This might […]
1

Succession won’t waver on DB transfers as growth plans ramp up

Succession Wealth will revamp its focus on growth, acquisitions and specialised services with no plans to limit the amount of defined benefit transfers its advisers carry out. Despite complex rules, increasing supervision and negative attention on DB activity, Succession group communications and public relations director Mark Stokes says the group remains committed to providing transfer […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Bank of England keeps base rate at 0.75%

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee has voted unanimously to keep the base rate at 0.75 per cent. The rate has stayed at this level since it was raised from 0.50 per cent in early August last year. Minutes show that the committee sees downside risks to growth as having increased in the face of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com