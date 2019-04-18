Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Phil Wickenden: Investment trusts deserve our attention

By

Though there have been some fairly hair-raising moments for investors over the past decade, it is interesting to note that those who invested regularly in investment trusts in the 10 years leading up to the financial crisis, then withdrew the natural income in the 10 years after, have virtually quadrupled their money.

These kinds of headline numbers alone demonstrate how well investment trusts can serve clients in their retirement planning.

Pension freedoms have blown away the line in the sand between the accumulation and decumulation phases.

With two thirds of us now apparently opting for drawdown, investments need to work harder and for longer. Those out-and-out growth funds can be held for considerably more time than they used to be, and lower-risk options can stay in the bottom drawer for longer too.

One of the biggest mistakes investors can make is underestimating the level of risk they need to take to keep their pot growing sufficiently to keep pace with inflation and fund what is likely to be a lengthy retirement.

Investment trusts have unique features that make them particularly well-suited to saving for retirement and then drawing an income from the same investments.

A really good one utilises its natural advantages with a clear objective and strategy, consistently delivering – or over-delivering – on its promises.

Of course, costs are an important and obvious consideration for any investor, but it is also important  that advisers look for a trust with a differentiated strategy from its peers.

Gearing – borrowing money to make additional investments – is arguably the biggest benefit of the closed-ended structure for those in the accumulation phase.

Although gearing can make investment trusts more volatile in the short term, the ability to deploy it is something that has enabled them to generally beat the returns from open-ended funds over the long term.

The permanent capital structure is another big benefit for those saving for retirement, because it affords managers the freedom to focus on growth, rather than managing inflows and outflows.

For income seekers, investment trusts have another significant advantage: they are able to retain up to 15 per cent of their income each year to keep paying and growing their dividends, even in volatile markets.

This allows managers to commit to a progressive dividend policy, and some trusts have notched up 50 or more consecutive years of dividend growth. Worth thinking about.

Phil Wickenden is an independent consultant

Recommended
5

How does your charging structure compare to peers?

A look at real-life average minimum charges provides a helpful guide as to whether advisers should re-evaluate their fee structures Working out a robust charging structure for an advice firm is tricky, particularly as there is no prescribed methodology. However, there should be a logical process to it. The number one question to bear in […]
2

How a little known change to top-slicing relief could affect clients

When it comes to clients with investment bonds, advisers have several techniques up their sleeves to avoid unnecessary taxation and charging. But one of these tactics has become slightly less productive for offshore bonds in certain situations thanks to a little known change to top-slicing relief by HM Revenue & Customs which went under the […]

Guide

Guide: what you need to consider for your auto-enrolment project

In this guide, Johnson Fleming reveals what items you need to understand to gauge the impact of auto-enrolment on your business. The guide focuses on: the impact that your auto-enrolment scheme will have on you; assessing your workforce; understanding your staging date; reviewing your current provision; and modelling contribution levels and costs.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Editor’s note: Advisers need to report the rogues in their midst

Each time an advice market scandal emerges, a flood of commentary inevitably follows bemoaning the fact it was not spotted sooner. Why did the regulator fail to act until after the horse had bolted? At the Money Marketing Interactive conference earlier this month, the FCA’s co-director of financial advice and life insurance supervision Debbie Gupta […]

FOS criticised over DB transfer claim handling

A better way must be found to manage claims against IFAs on defined benefit transfers, as the current settlement process is untenable, experts say. In the latest edition of Money Marketing’s series of live debates, MM Wired, Delta Financial Management director Jarrod Ellis, O3 Insurance Solutions managing director Jamie Newell and Libertatem director general Garry Heath […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com