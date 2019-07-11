Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Phil Wickenden: Data alone doesn’t bring progress

By

“We just need more data.” Really? More data is usually available. It takes time or money, but you can always get more data.

However, you’re probably not using all the data you’ve already got. This may sound odd coming from a market researcher, but I think there’s too much research. Too much data. Too much information.

As a side note, the market research industry hasn’t always done itself any favours by peddling decks of charts that go up and down and round and round but don’t actually tell us what we might be able to do to better our businesses… But that’s for another day.

I’m guessing what you really mean is: “I wish I had more certainty.” And that, unfortunately, isn’t available.

Here’s the thing: if something is worth the work you put into it and the change you seek to make, it’s worth dancing with the uncertainty. Reassurance isn’t going to come from more data – that’s a stall. Forward motion is the best way to make things better.

It’s possible to build a car that will never injure the driver, regardless of the severity of the crash. The thing is, it will be so heavy, it won’t move. And it will be so wide, it won’t fit on the roads. We compromise every time we engage with the rules of physics.

And it is possible the world will line up and give you exactly what you want. Except other humans never want exactly what you want, and we build that truth into our expectations about what’s possible. We compromise every time we engage with other human beings.

Phil Wickenden: Marketing means more than telling and selling

Once we acknowledge that all forward motion involves compromise, we can get to the actual question: “How much?”

How much will we compromise with the realities of physics and humanity on our path to making things better? Absolutism is a form of hiding. Certainty is never going to arrive. Perfect is the enemy of good.

The song you’re listening to will end; a surprising news story is going to change the status quo; and you’ll get feedback you didn’t expect.

It’s easy to imagine that things are going to calm down, that there’s a neutral position coming up, and that it’s all going to go back to normal.

But the swirl is normal. There is no ‘ever after’. There’s just the chaos of now and your job is to navigate it as best you can, with the resources you have, accepting there are no guarantees.

Phil Wickenden is an independent consultant

You can follow him on Twitter @PhilWickenden

Recommended
3

Ponzi schemes ordered to pay £3.4m to investors

The High Court has ordered directors of an unauthorised investment firm to pay £3.4m to the FCA, which will distribute funds to people who unintentionally invested in ponzi schemes. Samuel and Shantelle Golding of Digital Wealth and Outsourcing Express operated unauthorised investment schemes, which pretended to involve the online purchase of wholesale goods from China […]
5

Pensions trade body launches DB transfers guidance

The Pensions Administration Standards Association has today launched its guidance on defined benefit transfers. The template has been created in cooperation with the pensions regulator and announced today at event in London with the pension minister Guy Opperman as a guest speaker. Created by PASA’s DB Transfers Working Group, the trade body says that its […]

Phil Wickenden: Marketing means more than telling and selling

Most organisations have someone they call the head of marketing but, unlike in the other departments, this person’s job is usually less strategic than it could be. That is often because the boss is not willing to let go of the decisions at the heart of marketing. They can be found holding on tight to […]

Holding-Hands-Comfort-Embrace-Soothe-Care-700.jpg

Investment bonds and care costs

In the UK the election campaigns run by the various political parties have included statements and debates around long-term care provision, and the cost of care that could be covered by the state. The cost of care has been increasing and the problem around funding for care will continue to grow over the coming years […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA sees record number of unauthorised activity reports

The FCA has seen a record number of reports to its unauthorised business department about potential unauthorised activity in 2018/2019. The regulator registered 16,600 such reports, up 25 per cent from the year before, according to its annual enforcement annual performance report published this week. Subsequently the FCA was forced to issue 521 warnings about […]

Editor’s note: Pension tax relief must be part of social care solution

We millennials are a foolhardy bunch. We live for today, without a thought about what will happen when we are old. Or so we are told. But behind our brunchtime bravado we are pretty terrified of the time when we will need looking after. Specifically, how we will pay for it. Social care funding is […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com