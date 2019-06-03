Phil Wickenden: Beware falling into the social media trap

Money Marketing
In my sleep, among the Brexits, mini-bonds and phoenixing of my dreams, I reach for my phone. Feeling blindly in the night for another hit; to be soothed by the reassuring presence of a blinking light that whispers “you have messages”. I am powerless to its allure, even in slumber. Another dopamine hit to the contact-starved, affirmation-hungry modern brain.

Yet caught up precariously in this worldwide web of lies is the heartbreaking fact we have never felt more alone. Indeed, recent research suggests loneliness may be the next big public health issue, on a par with obesity and substance abuse.

So why are we getting lonelier? Changes in modern society seem to be to blame. We live in nuclear-family units, often residing long distances away from extended family and friends. And our growing reliance on social technology rather than face-to-face interaction is only making us feel more isolated.

It means we feel less connected to others. Our relationships are becoming more superficial and less rewarding.

After all, we are social animals, and need to feel that we “belong” and are connected to one another.

Social pain is as real a sensation for us as physical pain, with research showing loneliness and rejection activate the same parts of the brain.

For businesses, social media should be a means to an end. It is one of the great many tools available to help your firm in its success; or at least it should be.

But even intuitively knowing this, most of us do not use it to its best effect. This might be because we are not addressing the real reason we are so addicted to social media in the first place.

Often, we don’t constantly check these platforms because it’s a purpose-driven activity, like reaching new prospects, responding to clients or building a brand profile.

We check them because they fulfil a core human drive for connection, meaning and affirmation, associating likes, comments and shares with self-worth.

There is nothing (really) wrong with that, but it is important to be clear what we are doing and why; what it costs and whether the returns we are hoping for are materialising. Otherwise, we are just distracting ourselves from the real work.

If it is not in some way aligned to the creation of your business vision, you are wasting hours and hours on an activity that generates a return on investment of zero. That is outrageous – and I am as guilty as the next person.

Phil Wickenden is a consultant

8

PFS: IFAs consider abandoning DB transfer advice after FOS hike

Advisers are considering scrapping advice on defined benefit pension  transfers due to changes to the Financial Ombudsman Service compensation limit, the Personal Finance Society says. The FCA has increased the ombudsman’s award limit from £150,000 to £350,000 on April 1. PFS said that since the hike, financial advisers has contacted the professional body, saying they […]

Handshake

Tenet network signs up Tatton for managed portfolio service

National advice network Tenet has signed up Tatton Asset Management to run a managed portfolio service for its appointed representatives and directly authorised advisers. Tenet had previously decided to remove its own centrally supported model portfolios in early 2020. Tenet chief executive Mark Scanlon says the three-year contract does not impact advisers’ independence: “We remain […]

Chris Budd

Chris Budd: Business owners need to start stepping back

Almost exactly two years ago, I attended a regional meeting of the Employee Ownership Association. It was a day that genuinely changed my life. I’d been looking for an exit route for my business, Ovation Finance, for some time, and had been working to make myself the least important person in the business for several […]

  1. Faith Liversedge 3rd June 2019 at 8:21 pm

    I agree Phil, it’s hard to keep separate the need to connect vs the business purpose of using social media, especially when there’s such an onslaught of it. But having a strategy in place can really help to focus on that – and can make it more enjoyable too (which is still allowed!).

