PFS to simplify chartered application process

The Personal Finance Society will make applying for and renewing corporate chartered status simpler in order to speed up the process time.

This follows the PFS’ announcement that the Chartered Insurance Institute would relaunch the chartered proposition from today, requiring 50 per cent of advisers to be chartered from January 2020.

Those looking to apply for or renew their chartered status will use a the new application form that will automatically calculate whether their business meets the criteria for staff.

CII development director Steve Jenkins says: “By providing and removing the need for manual calculations, the new application form should speed up the process for achieving and renewing corporate chartered status.”

What does the future hold for chartered status?

The form will also alert firms if more chartered advisers are required in order to keep its status.

The CII has also made changes to the information it requires firms to provide around gender in diversity.

The body confirmed in April that it is now asking firms to provide evidence of their diversity policies and adherence to them in order to process their applications for chartered status renewal.

