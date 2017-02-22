PFS proposes voucher system for free sessions with advisers

The Personal Finance Society wants every working adult in the UK to be given a voucher for a financial “health check” session with an adviser, the cost of which could be partially deducted from their next FCA levy.
The PFS says the “qualified guidance” session could either be face-to-face or over the telephone and would result in a summary of options that might include full financial advice.
The organisation has today written to ministers including economic secretary to the Treasury Simon Kirby and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Damian Green with its response to the Government’s public financial guidance consultation.
It suggests that the proposed single guidance body could help with branding, facilitating and overseeing the initiative alongside government departments, while the PFS could direct consumers to participating advisers in their area through a subset of its “yourmoney” directory.
The PFS says participating advisers could deduct a proportion of the cost of each session from their next FCA levy, based on a rate per redeemed voucher submitted.
PFS chief executive Keith Richards says the initiative would help bridge the advice gap.
Richards says: “A Government voucher scheme would give many who have never thought of professional advice a first-hand experience of its value and would demonstrate a real commitment by the new guidance body to collaborate with the personal finance profession to achieve workable outcomes in the public interest.”
He adds: “Many advisers are already delivering introductory financial advice sessions to consumers at their own expense and a voucher to cover the cost of a qualified guidance session would increase access and protect the interests of more consumers against poor planning and scams.”
A voucher scheme is an excellent and well overdue idea, which has been mooted several times. It will doubtless save the Government a very significant amount of money as they will not need to waste money and resources on all these very expensive quangos – and proper advice and guidance can be provided by properly trained and qualified IFAs.
But as ever the devil is in the detail. What this report omits are the following points.(I’m sure there are many more).
1. Will the scheme be restricted to IFAs – as it should be?
2. What does partially deducted mean? If the whole coupon isn’t credited what is the point? Ideally the voucher should be for a stated and precise amount. Not a figure left in the air.
3. What assurances are there that the FCA won’t inflate their levy to compensate.
4. If the advice is on the phone, presumably the voucher will have to be sent to the adviser in advance.
5. What proof is needed that the enquirer actually received worthwhile advice and that the time spent on giving it was concomitant with the value of the voucher?
Further consideration also has to be taken as to if the voucher is for a service or for a monetary amount. For example, are we saying take this voucher for £750 and receive a review? If would the government not be putting a price on our service?
? great idea !!!
Collect these vouchers (like green shield stamps) and get your levy reduced to nil or even be owed money
What a nonsense……..
Or worse still, waste our valuable time with tyre kickers, I have said many times before no-one values free anything.
The problem of the advice gap (whether you believe there is one or not) has to be dealt with at the root of the problem not via gimmicks, crikey you will be wanting us to give away free cuddly toys and pens with every appointment……. talk about devaluing ourselves !
Not an unreasonable response. There is always more than one way to look at a problem.
This probably could do with a quick rethink.
There’s around 30 million adults currently employed/working in the UK.
Last year, FCA’s annual funding requirement (for their fees) was circa £482m
If the voucher was worth more than £20 to the adviser, this would wipe out the whole AFR for FCA.
To look at it another way, c813,000 are born in the UK each year. The Government once committed to give each of these children £250 at both and £250 later on in their youth. This annual commitment of £406m (plus administration) was regarded as far too expensive when austerity kicked in.
Is it really being suggested that FCA (which is funded by us) is going to run a ‘voucher’ scheme that would be thirty times bigger?
More so, how much would advisers reasonably expect to have ‘knocked off’ of their bill for their time and service, when twenty quid would wipe out the whole of FCA’s funding for a year?
I can’t see how this could be run without advisers effectively giving up their time/services pretty much for free, which is noble and to be commended, but with thirty million customers to get through, might not be the most sustainable of business models.
I hate to make this simple point. If the value of the voucher scheme was to be funded by deducting it from the FCA levy, who is actually going to pay, given that sure as good made little apples, it won’t be the FCA.
Given that the FCA is funded by levies on us, would we then see our levy increased massively to fund it? If so, we’d effectively be paying for us to give advice.. i.e a zero sum game as far as advisers are concerned.
As such I am “sceptical”….