PFS planner panel welcomes three new members

By

Three people have joined the Personal Finance Society’s financial planner practitioner panel, as it enters its second year.

The new panelists joining from 18 September are Paradigm Norton client director Ruth Sturkey, Hunter Aitkenhead & Walker director Alasdair Walker and Old Mill Financial Planning director Duncan Parkes.

HK Wealth managing director Garry Hale has been re-elected to sit on the panel for a second year.

Outgoing PFS President Sharon Sutton will continue to chair the panel, which was established last year to encourage the sharing of skills, techniques and good practice among members.

The other members of the panel in 2018/19 are:

  • HarperLees director Adrian Quick
  • First Wealth managing partner Anthony Villis
  • Phoenix Wealth Management managing director Brendan O’Ciobhain
  • Brunel Capital Partners managing director Damien Rylett
  • Eldon Financial Planning client services director Gemma Siddle
  • Money Honey Financial Planning director Jane Hodges
  • Magenta Financial Planning chief executive Julie Lord
  • Advisa Financial Services director Paul Hamer

Sutton says: “I wanted our members to have access to the vast experience of their peers in applying a range of skills and techniques to help improve the outcomes for their clients.”

PFS to launch free financial education programme for schools

In its first year, the PFS panel developed CPD content including:

  • A good practice guide to financial planning, highlighting how financial planning has the power to change lives;
  • A series of client testimonial videos, demonstrating the client perspective of the power of financial planning;
  • Articles, case studies and a range of other practitioner-led initiatives.

