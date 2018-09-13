PFS planner panel welcomes three new members

Three people have joined the Personal Finance Society’s financial planner practitioner panel, as it enters its second year.

The new panelists joining from 18 September are Paradigm Norton client director Ruth Sturkey, Hunter Aitkenhead & Walker director Alasdair Walker and Old Mill Financial Planning director Duncan Parkes.

HK Wealth managing director Garry Hale has been re-elected to sit on the panel for a second year.

Outgoing PFS President Sharon Sutton will continue to chair the panel, which was established last year to encourage the sharing of skills, techniques and good practice among members.

The other members of the panel in 2018/19 are:

HarperLees director Adrian Quick

First Wealth managing partner Anthony Villis

Phoenix Wealth Management managing director Brendan O’Ciobhain

Brunel Capital Partners managing director Damien Rylett

Eldon Financial Planning client services director Gemma Siddle

Money Honey Financial Planning director Jane Hodges

Magenta Financial Planning chief executive Julie Lord

Advisa Financial Services director Paul Hamer

Sutton says: “I wanted our members to have access to the vast experience of their peers in applying a range of skills and techniques to help improve the outcomes for their clients.”

In its first year, the PFS panel developed CPD content including: