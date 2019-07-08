Money Marketing
PFS offers toolkit to promote chartered status

By
Keith Richards

The Personal Finance Society has produced a toolkit to help advisers showcase their chartered status to clients.

The Corporate Chartered toolkit will offer documents that explain what consumers can expect from a business that has achieved chartered status.

It will provide firms which have achieved the standard with a chartered wall plaque and window stickers to increase visibility and promote the “chartered ethos”.

The toolkit also offers access to the digital chartered logo so firms can use it on their website, email signatures, social media accounts and promotional material.

In addition it offers advice on how to communicate the status internally to ensure the ethos is “embedded” within firms.

What does the future hold for chartered status?

Chartered Insurance Institute development director Steve Jenkins says: “Every firm that holds chartered status adheres to an ethical code that underpins broader commitments to professional values.

“These include putting clients’ interests first, investing in ongoing development of their people’s technical skills and knowledge, and supporting wider initiatives that benefit society as well as the growth of the profession.

“Chartered firms are proud of achieving that status. The toolkit we have produced includes materials and ideas for how chartered businesses can communicate more widely their commitment to professional standards.”

PFS chief executive Keith Richards adds: “We all benefit from clear communication of the ethics and values of chartered status—society, chartered firms and the profession as a whole.

PFS: FCA’s DB transfer data is not representative

“Our vision is that together, we achieve ‘parity of esteem’ with established professions such as medicine and accountancy. A commitment by firms of all sizes to the chartered ethos, expressed through a shared public declaration to professional standards, is an essential step on this journey.”

The CII updated corporate chartered status for the insurance and financial planning profession in May 2019.

At the start of this month the CII produced a new application form for advisers applying for a renewing corporate chartered status.

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Duncan Jones 8th July 2019 at 3:45 pm

    For all the above initiative by the PFS to promote corporate chartered status it remain the fact that all ‘one man bands’ incorporated or otherwise cannot apply for corporate chartered status.This is ludicrous as there are some 2,500 sole practitioner firms many of whom have a chartered qualified adviser but are unable to promote their qualification in a meaningful way simply because they choose to operate alone. Where is the incentive in that?

