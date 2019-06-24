PFS launches online mentoring programme for members

Members of the Personal Finance Society can now mentor and be mentored by other members from anywhere in the world on a platform called Connect launched today.

The tool was built to promote professional development and learning for personal finance professionals at any stage of their careers.

The industry body says mentorship can be undertaken in a flexible manner to suit different preferences, such as meeting face to face or online.

Mentors and mentees will be able to pair themselves up in accordance with specific criteria, such as skills and specific learning needs, which the participants will self-declare.

The industry body also says the programme will make the most effective use of the broad range of skills and expertise within the personal finance profession regardless of geographic location.

PFS chief executive Keith Richards says: “Connect presents an excellent opportunity for our members to access the broad and diverse range of skills and experience which exists within the financial advice community.

“No matter what stage of our career we are at, we can all benefit from the valuable experience our members have gained over many years within the profession.

“In bringing professionals together, Connect facilitates the sharing of knowledge and practical experience as part of the core soft skills which is often missing in a more technical focused CPD environment.”