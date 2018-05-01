PFS to launch free financial education programme for schools

The Personal Finance Society is set to launch a free nationwide financial education programme for schools this September.

The initiative, called Education Champions, aims to help the PFS establish a link with every secondary school and college of further education in the country.

It will build on the society’s existing discover fortunes programme, which uses gamification to demonstrate key financial scenarios.

According to the PFS, more than 250 advisers have registered an interest in becoming a volunteer trainer to help the wider community.

Volunteer recruitment began this month and training will take place throughout the summer so the scheme can begin in September to coincide with the start of the new academic year.

PFS chief executive Keith Richards says it hopes the programme will become a key part of the national curriculum.

It should also raise the profile of a career as a personal finance professional to rank alongside other professionals such as accountants and solicitors, he adds.

Richards continues: “This new pro-bono programme is a natural progression for what [schools] have been doing on their own initiative and I am confident it will be welcomed by many more as a great way to give a little something back to their local community, help prepare young people for the world of money and raise the profile of financial planning.”