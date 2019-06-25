Money Marketing
View more on these topics

PFS: FCA’s DB transfer data is not representative

By
Keith Richards

Personal Finance Society chief executive Keith Richards has said the FCA’s data on defined benefit data is not representative and risks spooking the public and insurers.

Last week, the FCA said it would step up its supervision of DB transfer advice as its fresh data showed a significant majority of clients were being told to transfer.

The FCA surveyed 3,015 firms and found that between April 2015 and September 2018, of the 2,426 firms providing DB transfer advice, 1,454 firms had recommended 75 per cent or more of their clients to transfer out of a DB scheme.

When the Money Marketing reported the figures, the Derbyshire Booth Financial managing director Greg Heath commented: “I have serious doubts about these figures.

“I meet many clients and have an informal chat about the process, pros/cons and costs. It becomes apparent that they are unsuitable within the first ten minutes without all the formal advice process being implemented.

“Those clients are not even registered in the figures as a ‘not to transfer’ as it would be a giant waste of money for them to put them through the process.”

The PFS now says the regulator acknowledged that when triage services are taken into account, the percentage figure of 55 per cent was reported.

Advisers flag doubt over DB market performance

Richards says: “It is logical that the FCA will hone their focus on risk-based supervision targeting businesses where there is volume activity and therefore the potential for greater risk to consumers if pension transfer advice processes are found wanting.

“This study is therefore not representative of the wider financial advice community, many of whom don’t advise on DB transfers and those who do in the main may have only advised on a small number of cases to meet the needs of existing clients.

“It is important that reporting of failings is proportionate and does not misrepresent the majority or erode public trust more broadly.

“It is equally important that the profession and professional indemnity insurers do not over-react to this latest FCA data and automatically think there is a widespread problem with the defined benefit transfer advice being given by the entire financial advice profession.”

Richards then went on to say that professionalism was evidenced both by the past FCA reviews, as well as with the fact that hundreds of the trade body’s members signed up for the Pensions Transfer Gold Standard.

Richards said that the government introduced pension freedoms to allow people to do what they what, when they want, no caps, no restrictions.

He comments: “Chancellor George Osborne made it clear that ‘no one ever has to buy an annuity again’. What we need to see is the government, regulators and the profession working together in the wider public best interests.”

Recommended

Ian McKenna

Ian McKenna: A fresh approach when mining for goals

New research into the behavioural aspects of saving will help clients identify and articulate goals more clearly Few things are more important to a financial planner than understanding a client’s objectives, and this is an area Morningstar has been doing a lot of valuable work in lately. At recent events in London and Chicago, its […]
3

Can anyone define adviser value?

Most who get advice are satisfied, but how do you quantify what a great financial plan is worth? Advisers in the post-RDR world are keener than ever to prove that the benefits of sound financial advice extend well beyond where client money is invested, contributing something special that those simply getting guidance cannot benefit from. […]

Work-life balance-2015
1

Aviva: Could flexible working worsen the gender pay gap?

Giving employees the opportunity for more flexible working may mean younger men will pull more weight in their family lives than the previous generation, but runs a risk of further widening the gender pay gap. MPs on the Treasury Committee held a hearing this morning on progress made since its recent Women in Finance report. […]
10

Rob Reid: Self-employed advisers at risk from HMRC

I have never been a great fan of daytime television, despite the worst possible occurrences of man flu over the years, but the recent news coverage on the employment status of veteran presenter Lorraine Kelly got me thinking. In particular, about just how long the “self-employed” status will remain a robust and safe position to […]

Investment Clock Economic Update

In his latest Investment Clock economic report Ian Kernohan, Senior Economist at Royal London Asset Management, argues that ‘Lower for longer lives on’. Read the report here: The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Tom Selby: Dashboard realities won’t meet expectations

Pushing through a half-baked offering without all the data is an unnecessary risk “Green light for dashboards in 2019 puts pension savers in the driving seat.” That was the triumphant headline atop a Department for Work and Pensions press release, confirming the flagship project will go ahead as planned this year. This green light was […]

Govt must act to defuse social care time bomb ABI says

The government must urgently publish its green paper on social care as 90 per cent of over 65s have no plan for social care funding, the Association of British Insurers says. The ABI argues a massive new campaign is needed to raise awareness of social care funding based on polling research from Populus alongside analysis […]

FCA asks if it was “aggressive enough” with failed mini-bond firm

The FCA’S interventions in to the mini-bond marketing of London Capital & Finance’s are under the spotlight, according to FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey. He made the point while giving evidence to the Treasury select committee about the watchdog’s work practices. Bailey was questioned on the lessons the watchdog has learned so far about the […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Peter Cranwell 25th June 2019 at 3:57 pm

    This all sounds eminently sensible – so will probably be ignored.
    I would suggest though, that firms who decide “after 10 minutes” that a transfer is not right for a particular client need to make an effort to document that – otherwise the figures will continue to be skewed?

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com