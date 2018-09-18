PFS appoints Sanlam UK chief as president

Sanlam UK chief executive John White has been appointed as president of the Personal Finance Society for 2018/2019.

White will be replacing Thornton Chartered Financial Planners managing director Sharon Sutton, who will step down following the completion of a 12-month term as president.

Commenting on his appointment, White says his predominant focus during his term will be promoting financial education.

He says: “This is an interesting time for the profession and I am really looking forward to my year as president of the PFS. My theme for the year will be the promotion of financial education and awareness whilst also raising the profile of professional advice and the role it plays in society.”

White joined Sanlam in December 2016 from Arthur J Gallagher & Co where he was chief operating officer.

Prior to that, White was managing director at Baker Tilly Financial Management, RSM Tenon FM, and RSM Bentley Jennison Financial Management.

Sanlam UK has also announced a number of other new appointments as it prepares to integrate its UK businesses.

Chief financial officer Alfio Tagliabue will take on the role of chief executive with the group’s boutique asset manager Sanlam FOUR, while chief executive of Sanlam Investments and Pensions, Jeremy Gibson, moves to the position of interim chief financial officer.

Former head of UK equities for the group’s private wealth division, Philip Smeaton, has been promoted to chief investment officer for Sanlam UK.

Speaking at Money Marketing Interactive in London earlier this year, group chief executive Jonathan Polin says the wealth manager will look to reach 1,000 advisers by 2020 though a combination of partnership programmes, organic growth, and acquisitions.