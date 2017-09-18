PFS appoints new president as Percival joins board

Former FCA technical specialist Rory Percival joined the PFS board as it appoints a new president

Isle of Man financial planner Sharon Sutton has been appointed president of the Personal Finance Society for the coming year.

Sutton, who is managing director of Thornton Chartered Financial Planners, takes over from Nick Turner who was also a member director for six years. Sutton has previously worked at Barclays and Marsh.

Also stepping down from the board after six years is David Thomas, joint managing partner of Chadney Bulgin.

Turner and Thomas are replaced on the board by compliance consultant Rory Percival and Carbon Financial Partners managing director Gordon Wilson.

PFS chief executive Keith Richards says: “Sharon is an incredibly welcome addition to the PFS as its president for the year ahead. Her experience will be invaluable in helping us further evolve our role as a professional body and I look forward to working closely with her over the next 12 months.”

Richards adds: “I would like to thank past president Nick Turner for his insight and contribution to the profession over the past six years.”

Sutton says: “My main goal for the year ahead is to advance the practice and profession of financial planning so to encourage our members and the wider personal finance profession to embrace the use of such tools and techniques that may help them and their clients achieve excellent outcomes.”