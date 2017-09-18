Money Marketing

View more on these topics

PFS appoints new president as Percival joins board

By

Chartered-Insurance-Institute-CII.jpgFormer FCA technical specialist Rory Percival joined the PFS board as it appoints a new president

Isle of Man financial planner Sharon Sutton has been appointed president of the Personal Finance Society for the coming year.

Sutton, who is managing director of Thornton Chartered Financial Planners, takes over from Nick Turner who was also a member director for six years. Sutton has previously worked at Barclays and Marsh.

Also stepping down from the board after six years is David Thomas, joint managing partner of Chadney Bulgin.

Turner and Thomas are replaced on the board by compliance consultant Rory Percival and Carbon Financial Partners managing director Gordon Wilson.

PFS chief executive Keith Richards says: “Sharon is an incredibly welcome addition to the PFS as its president for the year ahead. Her experience will be invaluable in helping us further evolve our role as a professional body and I look forward to working closely with her over the next 12 months.”

Richards adds: “I would like to thank past president Nick Turner for his insight and contribution to the profession over the past six years.”

Sutton says: “My main goal for the year ahead is to advance the practice and profession of financial planning so to encourage our members and the wider personal finance profession to embrace the use of such tools and techniques that may help them and their clients achieve excellent outcomes.”

Recommended

PFS chief: Stricter DB transfer advice rules are good news

The FCA’s recent proposals to introduce stricter rules on advice requirements for pension transfers are a welcome step in the right direction. Over the past few months I’ve aired my concerns about the spike in pension transfer activity since pension freedoms, with figures from The Pensions Regulator suggesting 80,000 defined benefit pension transfers took place […]

Financial advice-planning-advice-cashflow-analysis
2

Advisers question PFS plan for free financial healthcheck

Advisers have questioned whether they have the capacity to take on free financial healthcheck sessions and whether they would attract any valuable enquiries. In its response to the Government’s public financial guidance consultation, the Personal Finance Society proposed every working adult in the UK be given a voucher for a financial healthcheck session with an […]

14

Risky business: Will profilers stand up to fresh scrutiny?

The risk-profiling tools used by advisers have previously been described as a “ticking time-bomb”. These tools have not been scrutinised for years, and now there are fresh concerns over the wildly different asset allocations different tools produce. Determining what risk a client can take with their money – and then suggesting an appropriate investment plan […]

Seeking quality in uncertain markets

By Ewan McAlpine, Senior Client Portfolio Manager In uncertain times, investors naturally seek safety. But in fixed income markets, what does that really mean? Ewan McAlpine outlines the approach RLAM’s Fixed Income Team will be adopting across its credit funds in response to potentially volatile markets this year. Click here for full article

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Platforum: Comparing fund selection bottlenecks in the UK and Europe

Assets held on UK platforms represent over a quarter of the more than €2trn (£1.8trn) assets on-platform in Europe, according to Platforum data. The UK is the leading open architecture market for funds thanks to predominantly adviser-led distribution. In continental Europe, where distribution is bank-dominated, open architecture also picked up over the last few years. […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Edinburgh and Glasgow - £25,000 to £45,000 depending upon experience

Comments

    Leave a comment