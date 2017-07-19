Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Peter Hargreaves throws weight behind new fund manager

By
Peter Hargreaves 700x450
Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder Peter Hargreaves

Peter Hargreaves has put his weight behind a fund firm set up by ex-Artemis UK equities fund manager Stephen Yiu.

Companies House filings reveal the Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder has been a “designated member” at Blue Whale Capital LLP since February 2017.

Blue Whale is an asset manager operating out of Bath and was registered by Yiu, also a former Hargreaves Lansdown employee, in October last year.

The FCA register lists Hargreaves as a partner at the new firm.

The register shows Robert Lloyd, who had stints at investment bank Fenchurch Advisory Partners and hedge fund Brummer & Partners, is also a director at Blue Whale.

Yiu worked as an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown in 2002 before managing funds at both New Star Asset Management from 2007 to 2009 and Artemis from 2009 to 2013, working alongside Tim Steer at both asset managers.

At Artemis, the duo managed the Artemis UK Growth fund, now run by former Standard Life Investments’ Ed Legget.

Since Legget took over the fund in December 2015, when Steer announced his plans to retire from the industry, the fund subsequently changed its name to the Artemis UK Select fund.

Most Read

Recommended

Paul-Marriage-700.jpg

Schroders’ Marriage and Warren exit to start boutique

Schroders fund managers Paul Marriage and John Warren are to exit the firm and establish their own boutique, taking the UK Dynamic Absolute Return fund with them. The pair will transition the funds to their new boutique, Tellworth Investments, in the fourth quarter, partnering with fund distributer BennBridge. Schroders head of UK and European equities Rory […]

Handshake-Business-Finance-Deal-Corporate-700.jpg

Mattioli Woods acquires boutique asset manager

National IFA Mattioli Woods has bought a 49 per cent stake in boutique asset manager Amati Global Investors for £3.33m, with an option to buy the remaining stake. Mattioli’s interim results today reveal the purchase of small and mid-cap company specialist Amati, which was founded in 2010 by Paul Jourdan and Douglas Lawson and has £120m assets under […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Money-UK-Currency-House-Monopoly-Property-480
1

Pensions could return twice as much as property, research finds

Returns on investing in a pension could be twice as high as investing in buy-to-let property, according to new research. IG Group, calculates that if an investor purchased a £200,000 property, assuming 3.5% rental yield and 4.5% annual capital growth, they would return 237 per cent over 20 years after capital gains tax. However, a […]

DWP-Department-for-work-and-pensions-500x320.jpg
6

Govt brings forward increase in state pension age

The Government has decided to bring forward the increase in the state pension age to 68 by seven years. Adopting the recommendations of the Cridland review into state pension increases, the Government has confirmed that the state pension age will rise from 67 to 68 from 2037. Speaking in the House of Commons today, Work […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Edinburgh and Glasgow Offices - £25,000 - £45,000+ (Dependent Upon Experience)

Comments

    Leave a comment