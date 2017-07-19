Peter Hargreaves throws weight behind new fund manager

Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder Peter Hargreaves

Peter Hargreaves has put his weight behind a fund firm set up by ex-Artemis UK equities fund manager Stephen Yiu.

Companies House filings reveal the Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder has been a “designated member” at Blue Whale Capital LLP since February 2017.

Blue Whale is an asset manager operating out of Bath and was registered by Yiu, also a former Hargreaves Lansdown employee, in October last year.

The FCA register lists Hargreaves as a partner at the new firm.

The register shows Robert Lloyd, who had stints at investment bank Fenchurch Advisory Partners and hedge fund Brummer & Partners, is also a director at Blue Whale.

Yiu worked as an analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown in 2002 before managing funds at both New Star Asset Management from 2007 to 2009 and Artemis from 2009 to 2013, working alongside Tim Steer at both asset managers.

At Artemis, the duo managed the Artemis UK Growth fund, now run by former Standard Life Investments’ Ed Legget.

Since Legget took over the fund in December 2015, when Steer announced his plans to retire from the industry, the fund subsequently changed its name to the Artemis UK Select fund.