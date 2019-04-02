Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Sanlam’s custody services to be provided by Pershing

BNY Mellon subsidiary Pershing will assume responsibility for Sanlam’s books and records, investor custody and outsourced trading services as it remodels its wealth division.

Sanlam UK chief executive Jonathan Polin says the multi-year agreement will allow the group to focus on its core operations.

The group currently manages £15bn in assets for retail and institutional clients and is set to begin a new phase of growth.

Polin says: “As we transform our wealth management division, we are pleased to have appointed Pershing to allow us to focus on the core area of our business – protecting and growing our clients’ wealth.

“Pershing is a highly respected global leader in the provision of custody solutions.”

London-based Pershing provides wrap and technology solutions to advisers and wealth managers.

Chief executive Geoff Towers says: “The wealth management industry is undergoing huge transformation as firms seek to focus their time and attention on delivering best-in-class advice and service to their clients.

“This is driving greater collaboration across the industry, with wealth managers seeking trusted partners to help them grow their businesses. Our partnership with Sanlam UK is testament to this.”

Mainstream finance companies dodge crack down on ‘sustainable’ label

Mainstream finance companies have dodged having to disclose their products’ and activities’ impact on environment thanks to a decision by the European Parliament. MEPs voted on regulating a taxonomy, or a unified classification system of sustainable economic activities, last week. They voted down an amendment which would require all investment companies to rank and disclose […]

Phil Young: Why universal basic income keeps being resurrected

Experiments around the world have never been extended into policy, so we assume they have failed. But why does the idea keep coming back? Universal basic income – the idea of giving everyone an adequate monthly income to live on – is a concept so far-fetched it barely merits consideration. That was my view. Then […]

Malcolm McLean: Does new guidance body name hit the spot?

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? The question for which there is no one right answer. In most situations, of course, it is usually more clear-cut. In the case of acronyms, logic would suggest that, as they are supposed to be derived from the title of the organisation, product or whatever they represent, […]

