People understand social care is important to IHT plans

Nearly three-quarters of people believe it is important to plan for their long-term care when considering their later life finances, according to research commissioned by Quilter.

The wealth manager commissioned research agency The Big Window to do a nationally representative survey of over 2,000 UK adults from December 2018 to January 2019.

Social care has received a lot of attention this week as health secretary Matt Hancock told lawmakers auto-enrolment provides a model the government might introduce for social care.

Hancock explained the way the Turner Commission, a cross-party committee on auto-enrolment, found a consensus on pensions saving which appealed to him.

Similarly a former work and pensions secretary authored a paper published by the Centre for Policy Studies arguing people should contribute to their social care the way they save for the state pension.

MP Damian Green said there is an urgent need to tackle inadequate social care.

The government has repeatedly promised a green paper on social care but failed to deliver one.

Just over a third of respondents in the survey were aware that changes are on the cards, which Quilter points out means people’s plans will be unexpectedly upended when a new policy comes in.

Quilter tax and financial planning expert Rachael Griffin says: “One of the many problems with the current social care system is the complexity and uncertainty around the provision from the state. Worryingly people sometimes bank of public purse to pay for their care or at least part of it.

“Even those that don’t are left scratching their heads as to how much they need to pay in before state funding kicks in. The whole thing leaves people confused and vulnerable.”

