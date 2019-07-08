Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pensions trade body launches DB transfers guidance

By

The Pensions Administration Standards Association has today launched its guidance on defined benefit transfers. The template has been created in cooperation with the pensions regulator and announced today at event in London with the pension minister Guy Opperman as a guest speaker.

Created by PASA’s DB Transfers Working Group, the trade body says that its Guide to Good Practice “seeks to create a framework which achieves the right balance between member protection and an individual’s statutory right to take their pension in a different shape or form, via a flexible arrangement.”

PASA’s DB Transfers Guidance has three key aims:

  • Improve the overall member experience through faster, safer transfers
  • Improve efficiency for administrators
  • Improve communications and transparency in the processing of transfers.

PASA sponsor of the DB transfers working group Margaret Snowdon says: “We are always mindful of the delicate balance between member protection and an individual’s statutory rights, and the fact they shouldn’t be hindered when making legitimate transfers.

Six hundred advice firms adopt PFS DB transfer standard

“There are lots of members who are right now, or could in the future, be making poor choices. It is in our ability, as industry experts, to help by coming together and working to implement this Guide to Good Practice creating faster, better communicated, more efficient and more cost effective approaches that scheme administrators and the industry as a whole, can execute.

“It has therefore been very reassuring that so many professionals joined our working group and under the brilliant leadership of the chair, James Ellison, worked hard to produce this guidance, taking us into new territory.

“We are especially pleased that the Pensions Regulator (TPR) has been involved in the process from the outset and their work on developing the groundbreaking transfer template was crucial to its development.”

Minister for pensions and financial inclusion and MP Guy Opperman adds: “Transfers give people flexibility when it comes to their pension pots, and they must be fast and safe. This guidance gives the clarity needed – for both schemes and members – to ensure they’re done efficiently and transparently. It is a must-read for anyone with a stake in the pension transfer process.”

TPR’s executive director of regulatory policy, analysis and advice David Fairs says: “We welcome the launch of the PASA good practice guide for DB transfers. The standardised data template in particular will make the process of moving pension funds more efficient, by making it easier for savers and advisers to get the details they need to make informed decisions.

“The development of the template by the regulators and the industry working together will bring real benefits for providers, advisers and, most importantly, savers themselves.”

Recommended

Cyber Security

Financial advisers risk underestimating cyber security

Advisers risk underestimating the threat of cyber crimes, analysis from NextWealth, on behalf of FundsNetwork has suggested. The survey of 206 advisers showed that planners are primarily concerned with the challenges presented by compliance and changing regulation – with only a small percentage worried about attacks on their systems or managing clients’ concerns about cyber […]

Liz Field
7

Liz Field: FCA must make providing advice more affordable

In early May, the FCA announced a further review of the RDR and Financial Advice Market Review (the third since 2015) accompanied by a Call for Input. We support the general consensus that the introduction of RDR, in particular, has had a positive impact on standards of professionalism. However, it has also had the effect […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil Wickenden: Marketing means more than telling and selling

Most organisations have someone they call the head of marketing but, unlike in the other departments, this person’s job is usually less strategic than it could be. That is often because the boss is not willing to let go of the decisions at the heart of marketing. They can be found holding on tight to […]

Knight Frank opens later life lending arm

Knight Frank has become the first estate agent to offer later life lending advice. Offered though its Knight Frank Finance arm via a specially formed team, borrowers will be given guidance on a suite of products that includes equity release and retirement interest-only mortgages. Knight Frank Finance head of later life finance David Forsdyke points […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Geoff Sharpe 8th July 2019 at 4:52 pm

    Any initiative which brings credibility to DB transfers must be supported, but as is mentioned there is a fine balance between members exercising a statutory right and protecting them against bad decisions.

    Given the FCA starting point against transfers as not usually being in the member’s best interests, and their disapproval of the high number of positive recommendations, surely it should be made clear that it is not an automatic right, but if there is a valid case for transfer then the process will be swift and efficient.

  2. Thomas Frodsham 8th July 2019 at 8:09 pm

    I think the time for guidance has long past, everyone involved in this area should be aware. What is needed now is some real life interaction with clients that want to transfer. Get at the coal face, because unfortunately the clients do believe it is their money, and that they do have a statutory right to do as they please. I want to see a regulator or compliance officer handle this in a face to face meeting along with the adviser, and deal with objections. I’m sure the answer will be, they are not authorised to give advice, but the adviser is, they can offer guidance for the clients to make an informed decision

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com