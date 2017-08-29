Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Pensions stickier than Isas for debt-racked Britons

By

UK-Sinking-Debt-GBP-Currency-Money-700x450.jpgDebt-bound Britons are more than twice as likely to cancel regular payments into Isas than pensions, new research has found.

Two-thirds of people with persistent unsecured debts have reduced regular payments into Isas and savings accounts, compared to 26 per cent of those paying into workplace pensions and 43 per cent of those paying into individual pensions, according to the research conducted on behalf of Aegon.

The research comes as figures from the Bank of England indicate that household debt has reached its highest levels since the global financial crash ten years ago.

The research also revealed that half of those who were forced to reduce or stop payments to their workplace pension due to debt, said this meant they lost out on some or all of their employer contributions.

Trust in pensions lags behind faith in banks

The top three things people with persistent unsecured debt have cancelled are eating out, charitable donations and gym membership.

Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron says: “Many people will have periods where they have significant and at times persistent debt. While it’s important to have plans in place to remedy this, it’s also important to get into the habit of making regular pension savings. If an employer offers a workplace pension scheme, opting out could be a very damaging decision.

“Economic indicators currently point to people in the UK struggling with a growing level of debt which could see people’s retirement savings put on a backburner. So it’s really encouraging to see that the majority of those with debt who responded to our survey demonstrated an understanding of the value their workplace pension offered and a commitment to using this to save for retirement.

“Because pensions are so far in the future, stopping paying in may seem like a pain free way of coping with debt. But cancelling any payment to a workplace pension will often mean the loss of a valuable employer contribution, making it a very costly means of repaying debt with serious long term retirement savings implications.”

Recommended

Paper mountain 010514.jpg
4

Trust in pensions lags behind faith in banks

Banking services are trusted by consumers more than long-term savings products like pensions, a consumer group survey has found. Just 23 per cent of consumers polled by Which? said they had faith in pensions, compared to 30 per cent for energy companies an 40 per cent for day-to-day banking, the Financial Times reports. Which? money […]

Tech-Technology-Computer-Binary-700.jpg
2

Phoenix launches small pot pension cash-out service

Phoenix Life has launched a new portal for consumers looking to fully encash funds under £10,000. MyPhoenix will be available to policyholders aged 55 and over with less than a £10,000 pot, provided they have no guaranteed annuity rates, and will pre-populate a retirement pack and allow the client access up-to-date policy information. The system […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg

Tilney contests Rathbones takeover bid for Smith & Williamson

Wealth management giant Tilney Group has made a bid to buy Smith and Williamson in the face of a rival offer from Rathbones, according to reports. Last week, Rathbones confirmed they were in talks over a £2bn all-share merger with Smith and Williamson. The acquisition was expected to be announced next week. But according to […]

Three catalysts for European equities

By Rob Burnett, Manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund In recent weeks, the bear case for European equities has become more pronounced on the back of weaker-than-expected GDP data and deflation concerns. This softening in economic momentum has led some investors to question whether the ECB is behind the curve and indeed whether it […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Slipping through the cracks 620x430.jpg
1

Drawdown investment strategies failing to match retirement needs

Drawdown investment strategies are still closely aligned with those for non-drawdown clients, new research shows, despite their differing needs. Research from Aegon finds that the largest investment flows for both drawdown and non-drawdown clients over the last year were into multi-asset strategies, accounting for 45 and 46 per cent respectively. Equity growth and bonds came […]

1

Should IFAs get discretionary permissions?

More advisers are looking to bring investments in-house, experts are predicting, but barriers to entry can be tough to overcome. Events such as the commercial property saga of last year and disappointment with some external discretionary fund management firms are cited as some of the reasons why advisers would prefer to have more control over […]

Latest careers

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Robert Milligan 30th August 2017 at 10:25 am

    Yet again a Product Provider pontificating, Clients will stop the direct debits from their accounts first, clearly this is a correct move, the Contributions to their employers Pension schemes!!! they will probably not know they can stop these, As they are in debt they could use the ISA fund Value to repay the outstanding debts, however I have seen many go Bankrupt or into Debt Management because their funds are locked away in a pension, unable to get these funds, the simple answer to the above is, if the client is in debt they can not afford either ISA or Pension, But hey the Product Providers would still be living on the Charges of the funds un-available to the person who could have saved their Financial Reputation

Leave a comment