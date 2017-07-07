Pensions Regulator secures conviction in £13.8m scam investigation

Friendly Pensions employee failed to co-ooperate with TPR investigation and has been ordered to pay around £5,000 in fines and additional costs

An office manager who withheld information from The Pensions Regulator over a suspected £13.8m pension scam has been convicted for refusing to turn over documents.

Friendly Pensions is the subject of an investigation by TPR over the multi-million-pound potential scam.

Office manager Karen Turgut was asked by TPR to provide documents about emails she had sent and received during her time with the company and to answer further questions.

She did not respond to requests to help voluntarily, and still refused to co-operate after TPR notified her of her legal obligations.

Turgut has now been convicted by Brighton Magistrates Court under section 72 of the Pensions Act 2004 for refusing to provide information and documents required without a reasonable excuse.

Turgut did not turn up to a hearing earlier this week, where she was ordered to pay a £4,000 fine, £550 costs and a £170 victim surcharge.

TPR case management director Mike Birch says: “Karen Turgut’s refusal to co-operate with our team was flagrant, without any excuse, and wasted our time and resources.

“Information notices are a key enforcement tool for TPR to help us tackle those abusing the system. Refusing to comply with a legal request from The Pensions Regulator will not be tolerated.”