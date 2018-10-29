Money Marketing
Pensions regulator hits recruitment agency with £280k fine over illegal opt-outs

By

The Pensions Regulator has won a legal battle to fine a recruitment agency for illegally opting its workers out of its pension scheme.

Derby-based Workchain Ltd has been ordered to pay out more than £280,000 after directors Phil Tong and Adam Hinkley encouraged five senior staff at the company to get the workers out of the scheme so the company could avoid making pension payments on their behalf, TPR says.

The regulator bought the case to court, where financial controller Hannah Armson, HR and compliance officer Lisa Neal, and branch managers Martin West, Robert Tomlinson and Andrew Thorpe, were also found to have been involved in the plan to opt workers out of the Nest scheme.

TPR says some of the directors “phoned Nest posing as their temporary workers to get the employees’ account ID numbers. They then logged onto Nest’s online system and opted the temporary workers out of their pension scheme.”

Nest tipped TPR off after becoming suspicious of Workchain’s calls.

Sentencing last week, at Derby Crown Court, Judge Nirmal Shanti said: “This amounted to a deliberate subversion of the automatic enrolment process. It was a deliberate attack on the integrity of the electronic systems of Nest.”

Phoenix and Lloyds top FCA complaints data

Divisions of Phoenix Group and Lloyds Bank are among the most complained about providers across investments, insurance and pensions, according to the latest FCA complaints data. The FCA had 4.13m complaints in the first half of 2018, up 10 per cent from the 3.7m complaints received in H2 last year. Phoenix Group subsidiaries Phoenix Life […]

FCA announces redress programme for mortgage firm customers

The FCA reports that a number of customers of The Mortgage Matters Partnership, a mortgage and insurance intermediary that is no longer trading, were given unsuitable mortgage advice and that, consequently, a customer contact and redress programme is now underway. Furthermore, the regulator states that the Financial Ombudsman Service has looked into a number of […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Geoff Sharpe 29th October 2018 at 10:44 am

    Sadly many directors believe that employees are a drain on profits, rather than looking at the contribution they make to their inflated lifestyles.

    Well done to the TPR in this case, maybe some of the high profile big boys will take note.

