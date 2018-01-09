Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pensions Ombudsman sides with Royal London on annuity complaint

By

Piggy-Bank-Savings-UK-700x450.jpgThe Pensions Ombudsman has dismissed a complaint from a policyholder who said Royal London incorrectly interpreted the level of annuity that should be paid to him.

The dispute centres on whether the policyholder understood his benefits properly and if Royal London adequately communicated what these were to him.

In the case Mr S says the policy from Royal London, which dates back to December 1983, clearly states that, from age 60, it would pay an annuity per year of £2,127, “exclusive of profits”.

He interprets this wording to mean profits would be added and increase his basic annuity.

Furthermore he disagrees with Royal London’s interpretation that the policy provides him with a fund that can be used to purchase a pension either through it or on the open market.

Similarly, he challenges the basic annuity is a promise that he will not receive less than the £2,127 per year guaranteed under the policy.

Alternatively, Mr S suggests the policy carries a guaranteed annuity rate of £8.72 per £100 and if this rate is applied to the value of the policy, the resulting annuity would be around £2,300 per year higher.

Mr S also complains information supplied to him has not been clear and Royal London has failed to properly explain the rationale for how it proposes to pay his benefits.

In its rebuttal, Royal London argues the statements about the policy explain how it works, Mr S would have seen these and a fund will build up under the policy to which bonuses are added.

That fund will be used to buy a pension, and there is a minimum amount of pension that can be paid.

In the ruling, deputy pensions ombudsman Karen Johnston explains while Royal London could have supplied Mr S with better explanations and sooner it is broadly right on the key points.

She says: “Royal London was correct in its interpretation of the policy and presented the correct options to Mr S. It also told him that he could take his benefits and top up later if necessary, but he chose not to take them.

“Therefore I do not consider he can demonstrate that he has been kept out of his money in the manner which he asserts.

“In the circumstances I do not find maladministration which has caused Mr S has any significant injustice.”

Recommended

Piggy-Bank-Savings-UK-700x450.jpg
2

FOS and Pensions Ombudsman agree new complaints handling deal

The Financial Ombudsman Service and The Pensions Ombudsman have finally signed a deal to clarify how complaints are dealt with after more than two years in the making. FOS and TPO first said they were holding discussions over a new ‘memorandum of understanding’ in September 2015 after confusion over where their respective jurisdictions ended. This […]

3

Pensions ombudsman rejects complaint over LV= Sipp transfer

The Pensions Ombudsman has rejected a complaint against LV= after a customer lost £16,000 while transferring into a new pensions policy. Mr H complained that LV= failed to act on his instructions to cash in and reinvest his portfolios while in drawdown. The transfer represented an internal transfer from a LV= pension policy to a […]

Home-House-New-Build-700.jpg

Ex-Partnership chief exec Groves takes new role at equity release provider

Former Partnership chief executive Steve Groves has found a new role as chairman of equity release specialists Key Retirement. Groves remains chairman at another equity release provider, Retirement Bridge Group, after leaving Partnership Group in the wake of its merger with Just Retirement in 2015. Retirement Bridge Group’s private equity backers then sold their stake […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpg

TPR chair appointed for second term

Mark Boyle will serve a second term as non-executive chair of The Pensions Regulator, the Department for Work and Pensions has announced. Boyle’s second term will start from 1 April 2018 for the three years to 31 March 2021. TPR chief executive Lesley Titcomb welcomed Boyle’s reappointment. She says: “Mark has been our chair since […]

Technology-People-Moving-Business-Finance-700.jpg

Aegon completes transfer of 79,000 Cofunds customers

Aegon has completed the first stage of moving Cofunds customers onto its new combined platform, transferring 79,000 investors over Christmas. Those that were moved were non-advised investor portfolio service customers, mostly from building societies. Cofunds’ advised clients are expected to move to the new platform in May. On announcing the timeframes in November, Aegon said […]

Business-Document-Technology-Growth-700x450.jpg

Warning over misleading Priips document for investment trusts

Advisers must use common sense when selecting investment trusts through the new Priips’ Key Information Document as it could be misleading for investors. That is the view of analyst Numis Securities, which has published a report about the KID and investment trusts. Priips, which will apply to a wide range of firms including banks, insurers, […]

Latest careers

Financial Advisers

National growth! Scotland, Manchester, Chester, Wirral, Cambridge, Northampton, London & Cornwall +- From £44,500 to £80,000 basic, great defined bonuses, benefits and car

Wealth Advisers

Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter, Cambridge, Southampton & London- To £75,000 + Bonus + Extensive benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment