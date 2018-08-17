Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pensions ombudsman sides with Aviva on pension loss case

By

Pension changesA complaint that an Aviva system error kept an investor from retirement for five years and resulted in substantial financial distress has been rejected by the Pensions Ombudsman.

The complainant – Mr D – held an Aviva Pension Plan until 2008, during which time he was underpaid £37,010.57 due to a fault in Aviva’s processing system discovered by the provider in December 2017.

Aviva subsequently paid the shortfall to Mr D including the 1 per cent Bank of England interest rate, amounting to £42,482.04.

Mr D approached Aviva asking for 8 per cent interest on the shortfall, which was denied. Mr D was awarded £500 from Aviva for distress and inconvenience.

Without Aviva’s error, Mr D says he would have been able to retire at 65 rather than 70 and use the missing amount to repay his mortgage.

Aviva sets aside further £90m for Friends Provident DB transfer advice issue

The complaint was referred to The Pensions Ombudsman.

Ombudsman Anthony Arter says the redress offered by Aviva was reasonable.

In not upholding the complaint, the redress, interest level and compassionate payment of £500 were deemed appropriate.

Arter says: “Mr D has not provided any evidence to substantiate his claim that his intention was to use his pension benefits to pay off his mortgage. Whilst I understand that not retiring earlier has caused Mr D upset, it does not mean there is a further financial loss. Mr D continued in employment so continued to be reimbursed for his services.”

Recommended

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]
6

British Steel IFA: Many advisers ‘misinterpret’ FCA transfer rules

A British Steel IFA who has had their transfer permissions reinstated says many advisers have “misinterpreted” the FCA’s regulations on the subject. In February, County Capital Wealth Management, which trades as The Pensions Review Service, became one of the 10 firms that voluntarily agreed to stop doing transfer work with the watchdog. It regained permission […]
6

FCA takes on introducers behind £86m in pension transfers

The FCA has revealed it is pursuing two unregulated introducers involved in the transfer of at least £86m in pension assets from over 2,000 customers. In the watchdog’s monthly round-up, FCA executive director for enforcement and market oversight Mark Steward discusses how the FCA is approaching fraudsters as a new advertising campaign launched earlier in […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA building FCA fees

FCA: Most firms satisfied with regulator’s performance

Most firms regulated by the FCA are satisfied with its performance and believe it is an efficient regulator, the watchdog has said. The survey conducted by the FCA and its Practitioner Panel – one of its advisory bodies – sought feedback on the regulator’s performance from the firms it oversees. The results showed that both satisfaction and […]

Bill McQuaker: Finding pockets of value late in the cycle

Investing at this stage of the market cycle is a tough balancing act. While over-exposure to risky assets leaves a portfolio vulnerable when a correction really bites, taking too much risk off the table too soon can mean missing out on the remaining opportunities which may still present themselves over the coming months. With so […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Peter Turner 17th August 2018 at 2:22 pm

    The obvious point here is that the complainant asked for 8 per cent interest, which FOS would have awarded, but TPO didn’t.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com