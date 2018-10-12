Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Aegon wins complaint over forcing transfer client to get advice

By

UK-Currency-Money-Notes-20-GBP-700x450.jpgA complainant that Aegon unfairly refused to allow a pension transfer valued under £30,000 without advice first has been quashed by The Pensions Ombudsman.

In a ruling released this week, the complainant said they had attempted to consolidate multiple small pensions pots into an Aegon Flexible Pension Plan, which were all cleared except for their Credit Agricole Legacy Pension Scheme – a defined benefit scheme.

Aegon says a “blanket decision” means it requires all DB transfers to require financial advice to have been undertaken first, regardless of value – and that it was legally allowed to enforce this policy.

This is despite FCA rules only mandating consumers take advice on pots with more than £30,000 in safeguarded benefits.

The complainant says Aegon’s decision contravenes outcome six of the Treating Customers Fairly framework which protects customers from ”unreasonable” barriers.

Aegon also provided incorrect information as to which body the complainant could refer his case to, the claimant alleged.

The case was passed to the ombudsman after the complainant did not accept an adjudicator’s preliminary decision in favour of Aegon.

With no legal obligation, the ombudsman says it cannot direct Aegon to accept the transfer, and companies “are entitled to run their businesses as they see fit.”

Commissioner Anthony Arter says: “It would appear that Aegon, cognisant of the Pensions Scheme Act 2015, has taken a commercial decision to require all members wishing to transfer from DB schemes to take independent financial advice.

“I do not see that Aegon has breached any regulatory guidance or legal requirements by imposing this condition. Therefore, I cannot say that Aegon has acted contrary to the rules of a pensions scheme or that there has been an act of maladministration.”

Aegon starts payouts to customers over Cofunds issues

Recommended
18

UFPLS vs flexi-access drawdown: drawdown wins by a country mile

If there is a straight choice between flexi-access pension drawdown and uncrystallised funds pension lump sum, flexi-access wins by a country mile in virtually every situation. The Treasury prefers to pronounce UFPLS as “uffplus”, presumably because the plus syllable lends a positive quality to this otherwise ridiculous expression. Most pension professionals prefer to pronounce it […]

Royal Court of Justice High Court 480
5

FCA evidence throws Sipp provider court case into doubt

The FCA has asked if it can submit a new legal argument as Sipp provider Berkeley Burke continues its pivotal legal challenge to a Financial Ombudsman Service ruling against it. The FCA provided evidence in the case, acting as interested party to the judicial review, as it could inform the future appoach from regulators over what […]

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

SimplyBiz bolsters in-house investment system to woo advisers

Compliance giant SimplyBiz says the success of its end-to-end investment system Centra has seen an influx of interest in its services from advisers. Speaking to Money Marketing, SimplyBiz Investment Services managing director Dan Russell says more than 300 firms have joined the group since Centra’s launch six months ago. Independent research from the Financial Technology […]

India correction: a terrific entry point?

By Kunal Desai, head of Indian Equities, Neptune A key concern for investors who were looking at India afresh has been the rich valuations and strong prior performance. We view the correction in the market through short-term growth concerns from demonetisation as a terrific entry point for the long-term investor. Investors should not be overly concerned […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Why the delay on annual protection statements?

I wonder how many client conversations come to an impasse when the subject of their existing cover is discussed. All too frequently, we find clients have little knowledge of their employment benefit package. Death in service, critical illness cover and sick pay benefit periods may have been discussed during the recruitment process and will be […]

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Geoff Sharpe 12th October 2018 at 11:18 am

    It is reassuring to know that the ombudsman states that we should be able to run our businesses as we see fit,that gives us the right to turn away insistent customers without fear of reprisal at a later date, whether it be DB transfers or any other transaction that could potentially damage the firm.

  2. Adam Smith 12th October 2018 at 11:49 am

    “FCA rules only mandating consumers take advice on pots with more than £30,000 in safeguarded benefits.”

    Sorry chaps, it’s the Pension Schemes Act 2015 – legislation not regulation.

  3. Julian Stevens 12th October 2018 at 1:52 pm

    A victory for common sense. If the complainant was so annoyed with AEGON, why didn’t s/he just take all his/her business to another provider?

  4. Nicholas Pleasure 12th October 2018 at 3:12 pm

    …and if Aegon had accepted the complaint and accepted the transfer, you can bet another complaint would have arrived shortly claiming that the transfer was not in the clients interest.

    It’s nice to see Aegon making a wise decision for once.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com