Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pensions minister: New guidance body will not slash staff

By

Pensions minister Guy Opperman says most of the staff who work for the three separate public guidance bodies as it stands will end up at the single financial guidance body once it is established.

In a letter published yesterday, Opperman gives more details about how the single body will be created from merging the Pensions Advisory Service, Money Advice Service and Pension Wise.

It explains that the Department for Work and Pensions has established a programme for managing the process which has representatives from the DWP, the Treasury and the three existing providers on it.

Once the chair and new chief executive of the body are appointed they will join the programme board to ensure a successful handover.

Opperman says: “I want to build on the wealth of skills and experience that staff in the existing services currently have. As part of the transition plans, we therefore anticipate most of the existing staff in MAS, TPAS and Pension Wise will transfer into the new body as part of a transfer scheme provided for.”

The pensions minister adds that the Government does not want to specify how the new body should deliver its functions as it is best placed to define them itself.

Regarding the introduction of a pensions cold calling ban Opperman repeated the line that the Government “has repeatedly stated its strong commitment to ban this activity during this bill”.

The Government’s response to the Work and Pensions Select Committee’s report on pension scams revealed tabling a workable amendment to the Financial Guidance and Claims Bill to ban cold-calling, and then making regulations to introduce the ban.

Recommended

George-Osborne-extends-arm-with-Budget-box-700.jpg
1

Providers face huge financial hit from pensions guidance

Providers face tens of millions of pounds in costs each year to run the pensions guidance service announced in the Budget and may be forced to run group sessions to prevent costs spiralling. Delivering his Budget speech last week, Chancellor George Osborne said members of defined contribution schemes “will be offered free, impartial, face-to-face advice” […]

1

FCA issues further guidance on ‘personal recommendation’ standard

The FCA has finished implementing the recommendations of the Financial Advice Market Review with the publication today of a policy statement relating to personal recommendations today. The FCA aligned itself with Mifid II last year by mandating that regulated advice must contain a personalised recommendation. In August last year, the FCA published a consultation paper […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
1

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Canada Life annual IHT survey results

75% of wealthy unaware of new residence nil rate band IHT allowance Just 4% were aware the new allowance will be up to £175,000 per individual Lack of awareness of IHT rules means families risk paying a bigger bill than they need 83% think the current inheritance tax rules are far too complex A remarkable […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

1

Building the Tesla of the advice market

Advisers have an edge over the rest of the financial services industry when it comes to building trust Last month, PR firm Edelman published its annual survey of public trust. It found financial services is people’s least trusted industry. This is not very surprising. Indeed, it echoes research we commissioned from YouGov last year, which […]

Gregg McClymont 480
1

Gregg McClymont: Why I need a financial adviser

Combining risk frameworks with appropriate asset allocation is no mean feat Economists call them “teachable moments”. A life event which make us think more about long-term financial planning. Until my 40th birthday, I barely thought of my mortality. But since then I have barely thought of anything else. A major birthday milestone combined with the arrival […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Robert Milligan 27th February 2018 at 12:49 pm

    What, a single Guidance structure requires all those currently employed in three de-funked enterprises, currently all three have achieved nothing!! and I mean nothing, with todays Information systems, all we need is a few internet information sites set up as its only information, or “Robo” Answers. Anything else is a waste of tax payers money, Just give the Public a Voucher towards getting Regulated Advice directly from Regulated Advisors, at least the spend is quantifiable as encashment of the vouchers. O yes, and set up the accommodation for any resulting Service more than one hundred miles from London, its cheaper and better staffed.

Leave a comment