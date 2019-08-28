Money Marketing
Pensions minister: I’ll continue to empower savers

By

Guy Opperman stays in his role after a government is formed under new prime minister Boris Johnson

I’m honoured and delighted to be continuing in the role of minister for pensions and financial inclusion in this new government, as I’m determined to continue our great work. Pensions are changing and changing fast. This year alone we’ve seen a series of consultations that are putting savers in control.

Empowering consumers is at the heart of all our work. Having given people the freedom to use their savings how they like when they retire, we are now introducing a whole new type of pension scheme.

The collective defined contribution pension has the potential to boost the pension incomes of millions of people and is a much-needed third way between the strict rules of a defined benefit scheme and the flexibility of a defined contribution scheme.

Bringing more choice to the market can only be a good thing for everyone who is putting money aside for their future.

With that extra choice though, comes a necessity for savers to have the information they need to make the right decisions for themselves and their families. That is one of the things pensions dashboards will achieve and I expect the industry to start testing dashboards by the end of the year.

Pensions minister: Looking ahead to 2019/20 in pensions

Their introduction will signal the beginning of a transformation in the industry. Just as fintech has completely revolutionised how we all check our bank balance, pay our bills and manage our day-to-day lives, a similar change is coming to the pensions industry.

This is the future, where a pension is transformed from a dormant concept in people’s lives until they are approaching retirement, into an active, dynamic force which they can engage with at the touch of a screen.

I want the pensions industry to step up, to help both savers and themselves – after all, the more engaged a customer base, the more profits a company can make.

AJ Bell calls on new chancellor to simplify Isas

These pension developments have to also come hand in hand with greater responsibility and accountability. The government has introduced an unprecedented punishment for the reckless minority who are in charge of a pension scheme, but do not take their responsibilities seriously.

A seven-year prison sentence for wilfully irresponsible or reckless behaviour in relation to a pension scheme, is exactly the kind of hard-hitting punishment needed to hold those who ruin people’s lives to account. It sends out the message that such abuses of power simply won’t be tolerated.

By giving people choice, pensions information at their fingertips, and protections from those who would potentially jeopardise their pensions, we are building the best country in the world to grow old – a place where people can choose what to do with their savings and can trust the system to protect that investment.

Guy Opperman is Minister for Pensions and Financial Inclusion

  1. Harry Katz 28th August 2019 at 12:48 pm

    “I’ll continue to empower savers”

    Weasel words – no you won’t. I’ll believe it when you remove the pension cap and when you offer full tax relief.

    I’m not surprised you still promote ‘pension freedoms’. Transfers from Defined Benefit schemes continue to rise. The freedom is for HMRC, fund managers, providers and advisers to make money. The perceived benefits to the pension holder have yet to be established. Meanwhile the only really guaranteed financial product continues to be largely by passed. What many of those who have accessed their pensions and splashed the cash will live on in 10 or 20 years time has yet to be seen.

    Yet another pensions minister who really is not on top of his brief.

  2. Andy Robertson-Fox 28th August 2019 at 12:58 pm

    And the frozen pensioners will keep on fighting you, Mr. Opperman, your successors if necessary and whichever party is in power until the state retirement pension attracts universal index linking.

