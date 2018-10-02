Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Pensions minister: I will back the pension dashboard

By
Opperman (centre) speaking at a Conservative Party fringe event on pensions and technology

Pensions minister Guy Opperman has reaffirmed his commitment to the pension dashboard, but has stopped short of forcing the industry to develop it using legislation, or putting a date on when financial advisers could get access.

At a panel discussion at the Conservative Party Conference yesterday, Opperman sounded an optimistic note on the dashboard’s future, despite criticism from campaigners that the project had stalled and would not be ready for the 2019 launch date that was initially projected.

Opperman said: “The simple point is when you are a government minister and you come to Conservative Party conference, there’s a fairly good watchword, which is don’t announce policy from a stage such as this. Whether we are going to legislate to compel pension providers to provide their information, whether we are going to do it voluntarily, is a statutory decision that I definitely can’t announce today.

ABI: We are not cutting advisers out of pension dashboards

“But I cannot overstate – I am old enough and grey enough to have gone to a travel agent to buy a holiday, I am old enough and grey enough to have gone to a very nice man on the high street to buy home insurance, all of which is now done online – this is what is going to happen to pensions on an ongoing basis.”

After the FCA outlined its own desire for the industry to take the lead on a dashboard showing all pension entitlements in a single view by 2019 during the Financial Advice Market Review two years ago, the government has added weight the idea of an industry-led project rather than using government compulsion.

Opperman said that while there was “a long way to go” he stood behind plans to build a working dashboard.

“Most people in this room will not know what their pension, their long-term savings situation is. That is a fact of life built up under successive governments. What this does is this is a democratiser. It puts into a single place, accessibility of all of your long-term savings.

“You can then make an evaluation of your wealth and your long-term retirement options. That in my view democratises people so they have a financial information at their fingertips. They might then go on to IFAs and more complex things thereafter, but it makes financial education available on a computer screen, in someone’s home, in a way that is patently not available at the present stage.

“There is a long way to go on it, but without a shadow of a doubt, that is my hope and aspiration for that.”

Opperman said he hoped that eventually the dashboard will be developed into a single view that would include bank accounts and other savings as well as pensions.

Smart Pension head of policy Darren Philp says: “It was great to see the minister reaffirm his commitment to the pensions dashboard and highlight the use of technology in helping people to achieve better outcomes for their retirement. Although he didn’t say whether or not participation should be compulsory, he highlighted the importance of coverage to its success.

“The use of technology in helping people planning for their retirement means making it easy for people to get the help they need. Having a full pensions savings history in one place will mean advisers can help their clients and concentrate on the areas where they can really add value. This should be facilitated from an early stage in the development of the dashboard. It is the individual’s not the providers’ data after all.”

Recommended

Standard Life Aberdeen begins share buyback after Phoenix deal

Standard Life Aberdeen has begun buying back shares from investors after selling its life arm to Phoenix. According to a stock exchange announcement this morning, SLA has purchased nearly 770,000 ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International at an average price of 318p a share, costing SLA around £245m. The announcement adds that SLA intends to […]
1

What is the average salary for a UK financial adviser?

Research shows average total earnings for employed financial advisers reached £93,100 in 2017, up from £81,500 in 2016. For self-employed financial advisers, the figure was up nearly 4 per cent year on year to £89,100.  Around 500 advisers and 150 paraplanners took part in research led by recruitment consultants BWD alongside Money Marketing, taking the […]
1

Citizens Advice launches ‘super-complaint’ over longstanding customer treatment

Charity network Citizens Advice has lodged a ‘super-complaint’ with the Competition and Markets Authority as new research shows that longstanding customers are having to pay an extra £4bn a year. Citizens Advice looked across markets for savings and mortgages, as well as three other “essential” markets including home insurance, mobile and broadband, finding that British […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Clive Waller: More regulation is not better in the digital world

Regulatory issues around advice versus guidance and suitability create problems for digital platforms but digitalisation will march forward regardless. I have just finished Nassim Taleb’s new book Skin In The Game. He is hugely critical of regulators, financial advisers, life coaches… oh, and consultants. It’s the bit about regulators that fascinates – the fact that there […]

FCA: Brexit not opportunity to join regulatory race to the bottom

The UK will need to “redouble” its engagement with European regulatory and policymakers following Brexit, recently appointed FCA chair Charles Randall says. In a speech today in London, Randall acknowledges the impending withdrawal date reiterating that a Brexit agreement will have important implications for how the FCA works in the future. Randall says: “The FCA […]

Profile: Nicholls Stevens MD: ‘Everyone should have a guaranteed pension income and run riot with the rest’

Nicholls Stevens managing director on how to solve the problems created by pension freedoms A combination of being technically minded and looking for areas with recurring income that suited her business model set IFA Carole Nicholls on her path as a pensions specialist. The managing director of Bristol-based firm Nicholls Stevens realised early in her […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Paul Hoyle 2nd October 2018 at 10:03 am

    With respect, I doubt being able to look at all of your wealth on one screen solves this nation’s lack of “financial education”……hopefully what it will do is highlight to people the need to take their financial situation seriously and seek professional guidance from trusted financial professionals.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com