Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Pensions minister: Data protection key to prevent dashboard scams

By

Savers will only be engaged in the pension dashboard if they have trust and confidence in the information it provides, according to the pensions minister.

Speaking yesterday at a pensions dashboard development day event, pensions and financial inclusion minister Guy Opperman said all parts of the industry need to be on board with the project to make it a success.

He said: “Proper engagement will only happen if the consumer has trust in the dashboard and confidence that the information is complete to the extent that it is useful.”

Opperman added: “The independent user research commissioned through the Money Advice Service highlighted the low tolerance among consumers for an incomplete dashboard.”

Pensions minister: How we can boost engagement in 2018

A Department for Work and Pensions feasibility study is currently looking into whether some kind of “compulsion” is needed to get the dashboard ready by a certain time.

Opperman said yesterday: “If it is appropriate and necessary to legislate to bring schemes on board within a reasonable timeframe, we will do so.”

He also said consumer protection will be crucial for the dashboard’s success.

Opperman said: “Whatever our approach, and particularly if we enable expansion into the open market, a consumer protection framework will be vital to mitigate the risks of poor choices, potential misselling and scams. And of course, the data must be kept secure.”

He added: “We need to maximise people’s engagement in their pension while maintaining their trust. We will ensure that consumer interests are properly safeguarded and their information protected.”

Recommended

FCA backs public meeting over British Steel pensions

The FCA, The Pensions Regulator and The Pensions Advisory Service are to attend a public meeting at Port Talbot on Thursday for British Steel Pension Scheme members. The FCA confirmed the meeting was taking place and that executive supervision director investment, wholesale and specialist Megan Butler would represent it there. The meeting is a chance […]

ABI pushes for legislation on dashboard data-sharing

The report calls for state pension information to be made available on a pension dashboard from day one The Association of British Insurers has called for legislation to ensure pension providers and schemes make their data available for pensions dashboards. A report published today by the pensions dashboard project group, which is managed by the ABI […]

Royal Court of Justice High Court 480
1

Six guilty in £2.7m boiler room scam

Six people have been found guilty for their role in a series of boiler room scams, which led to loss of more than £2.7m of investors’ funds. In a criminal investigation brought by the FCA, three defendants were yesterday found guilty and three defendants pleaded guilty earlier in the proceedings. The defendants will be sentenced […]

'Feeling the Squeeze'

Royal London carried out a UK wide survey with 2,500 consumers age 35-44 over the summer. The survey found that over a third, 34 per cent, said their finances felt Squeezed and so were struggling to meet day-to-day expenses, despite 87 per cent being aware that they need to save more. However, the survey did […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

protect

Protection boom returns as market looks to future of commissions

Sales of protection policies are back at peak levels, with the sector growing by more than 20 per cent in the past year, despite adviser complaints over protection’s lack of popularity. According to the latest figures from Equifax Touchstone, sales of protection policies surpassed £149m between July and September this year — their highest level […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment